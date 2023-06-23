Walt Disney World makes a big change to Disney Genie Plus

Starting next week, visitors who want to skip the lines on select attractions at Walt Disney World might have a lower-priced alternative.

Starting June 27, Disney World will start offering its Disney Genie+ service by individual park as well as for the entire resort. Since the service started last year, buying Disney Genie+ for the day gave you the ability to book Lightning Lanes in all four theme parks. But if you did not have a Park Hopper ticket, the potential to book Lightning Lanes in the three other parks you could not visit that day did nothing for you.

Disney's change next week addresses that weakness in the Disney Genie+ system, allowing you to buy the upsell for only the park you are visiting. As the resort announced today, "Beginning June 27, Guests at Walt Disney World Resort will now purchase Disney Genie+ service based on how they want to visit. Guests will be able to select either a single-park option or a multiple-parks option, subject to availability. With this update, prices may now be lower at some Walt Disney World theme parks compared to others."

As of now, there are no changes to Disney Genie+ at the Disneyland Resort in California.

Replies (2)