Disney shares more looks inside its new Frozen-themed land

Walt Disney Imagineering today is sharing more concept art for its upcoming World of Frozen land, which opens officially this November at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Disney's first completely Frozen-themed land will feature its first Frozen-themed roller coaster, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs. Disney's concept art shows the ride's loading station, along with the decorative detail on its sled-like coaster trains.



All concept images courtesy Disney

You can see more from the ride, including some test footage, in our previous post, First look at Disney's new 'Frozen'-themed roller coaster.

The land's dark ride will be a plussed installation of Epcot's Frozen Ever After. Today, WDI published a concept image of the ride's scene where guests will meet Olaf and Sven, in a snowy forest, under an ice crystal tree created by Elsa.

You can see some actual photos from inside the ride in our post, Disney shares new looks from its next 'Frozen Ever After' ride.

World of Frozen also will include "a unique interactive play experience," according to WDI, inside Anna and Elsa's childhood Playhouse, called Playhouse in the Woods. Let's use this as an excuse to look back at the Frozen show at Disneyland's Royal Theatre.

The land's restaurant will be called Golden Crocus Inn, after the national symbol of Arendelle. No menu yet, but maybe it will share some dishes from the Frozen-themed restaurant on the Disney Wish?

In addition to the restaurant, World of Frozen will offer a sweet shop called Northern Delights.

Finally, the land's merchandise location will be called Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles.

