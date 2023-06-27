Efteling offers visitors a taste of its new attraction

We're still a year away from the debut of Danse Macabre at Efteling, but the park is getting ready by offering visitors a taste of the new attraction's Huyverwoud Forest.

On Saturday, Efteling will open In den Swarte Kat (In the Black Cat), a new food service location in the new themed area surrounding the Danse Macabre attraction.



Concept images courtesy Efteling

The park offers this backstory for the new location, "the Charlatan Family... used this former tavern as a grocery shop. In den Swarte Kat appears to be burnt down, partially collapsed, and is filled with creepy elements. And like the bathroom facility De Laetste Hoop, it is haunted at times..."

You can read more about the Charlatan Family and Danse Macabre in our previous post, New Haunted House to Feature 'Revolutionary' Ride System.

In den Swarte Kat will be a quick service/grab and go location, serving Ketelkoek, Abbey Bread, and "Blood juice."

For more information about the park, including a link to discounted tickets, please see our Visitors guide to Efteling.

