Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Princess Tiana stakes her claim over Disney's Magic Kingdom

June 27, 2023, 11:41 AM · There's a new landmark in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom today. Overnight, construction crews guided by Walt Disney Imagineers installed the park's newest attraction icon.

The Tiana's Foods water tower now stands over the future Tiana's Bayou Adventure - the new "The Princess and the Frog" flume ride that will replace Splash Mountain next year.

Tiana's Foods water tower
Photo courtesy Disney

Theme Park Insider Natalie Niles served up a detailed look at the development of the new attraction in her post, Here's how Disney is cooking up the story for Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The Splash Mountain replacement is now under construction at Disneyland as well as Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, with specific opening dates next year yet to be announced.

Replies (15)

ynnam
Manny Barron
June 27, 2023 at 12:27 PM

That is fantastic right there. I think most of us are scarred with the glacial pace that it took for Tron to open that seeing some tangible progress on Tiana so soon is a welcomed sight. Less than a year to go!

Mylo
Court E
June 27, 2023 at 2:04 PM

They should delete the stars on the crown. Otherwise looks nice.

jpb1703
jpb1703
June 27, 2023 at 12:47 PM

Looks nice, but I wish it had LED's to light the whole thing up at night. Would be a nice beacon drawing people in from afar like the tree stump on top of Splash Mountain.

Mountaindewz
Jay R.
June 27, 2023 at 12:48 PM

@ Court, I agree with the stars. Doesn't really match the aesthetic of a water tower, but other than that, it really works.

Jake007
Jacob Sundstrom
June 27, 2023 at 1:13 PM

the tower looks great, the tiara ... I'm not sold on.

thecolonel
thecolonel
June 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM

So, they ripped off the personality of the mountain and replaced it with a dilapidated water tower capped with a tiara? Say what?

Uh, yes, see, despite being a Princess, the only place she could find to house her grocery store is an abandoned salt mine. Disgusting, I know, but the labor costs she saves by using mice and opossums as her staff really keep prices low!

Also, call me crazy, but if there is a friggen RUSHING RIVER on top of and throughout the abandoned salt mine grocery store, why on earth would they need a water tower?? Maybe the river is filled with the feces of the critters that work there so this is the only potable water?

James.Trexen
James.Trexen
June 27, 2023 at 2:04 PM

I’m starting to think thecolonel isn’t jazzed about this ride.

rcdude
AJ Hummel
June 27, 2023 at 3:04 PM

I think it would have been much better to omit the cheap-looking tiara, but I guess they've gotta have something front and center to confirm it's a princess ride as the drop will surely have the opposite effect.

ChadH
Chad H
June 27, 2023 at 3:10 PM

If there is no water tower, where are the Warner brothers (and the Warner sister) going to stay when they visit?

Francis24
Francis 24
June 27, 2023 at 3:21 PM

and James Trexen for the win on comments! lol

Russtinator
Writer
Russell Meyer
June 27, 2023 at 3:42 PM

Personally, I don't mind the tiara on top of the water tower. It provides a silhouette that is identifiably connected to the IP, much more so than the font used on the outside. I could probably do without those stylistic "stars/flashes", but do agree that some thematic lighting/projection will be critical to make this feature really pop at night - simple up-lighting won't cut it here.

thecolonel
thecolonel
June 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM

I wonder, do the critters that run the underground grocery store also work the meat counter? Sadistic.

James.Trexen
James.Trexen
June 27, 2023 at 5:20 PM

The stars aren't just there for style. In-universe, it's a tribute to Ray and Evangeline.

Mountaindewz
Jay R.
June 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM

@the colonel..., so wrong, lol.

As Milhouse from the Simpson's stated: "I sleep under my bed every night 'cause I'm scared of the cars from Cars. If gasoline is their food, then why do they have teeth?!

Mylo
Court E
June 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM

"The stars aren't just there for style. In-universe, it's a tribute to Ray and Evangeline."

So they should add them as LED's at night. They look out of place on an otherwise solid design.

