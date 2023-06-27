Princess Tiana stakes her claim over Disney's Magic Kingdom

There's a new landmark in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom today. Overnight, construction crews guided by Walt Disney Imagineers installed the park's newest attraction icon.

The Tiana's Foods water tower now stands over the future Tiana's Bayou Adventure - the new "The Princess and the Frog" flume ride that will replace Splash Mountain next year.



Photo courtesy Disney

Theme Park Insider Natalie Niles served up a detailed look at the development of the new attraction in her post, Here's how Disney is cooking up the story for Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The Splash Mountain replacement is now under construction at Disneyland as well as Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, with specific opening dates next year yet to be announced.

