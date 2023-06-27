Princess Tiana stakes her claim over Disney's Magic Kingdom

There's a new landmark in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom today. Overnight, construction crews guided by Walt Disney Imagineers installed the park's newest attraction icon.
The Tiana's Foods water tower now stands over the future Tiana's Bayou Adventure - the new "The Princess and the Frog" flume ride that will replace Splash Mountain next year.
Theme Park Insider Natalie Niles served up a detailed look at the development of the new attraction in her post, Here's how Disney is cooking up the story for Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The Splash Mountain replacement is now under construction at Disneyland as well as Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, with specific opening dates next year yet to be announced.
For ticket deals on admission to the Disney parks, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting top theme parks around the world, please visit our our Theme Park visitors guides.
And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
They should delete the stars on the crown. Otherwise looks nice.
Looks nice, but I wish it had LED's to light the whole thing up at night. Would be a nice beacon drawing people in from afar like the tree stump on top of Splash Mountain.
@ Court, I agree with the stars. Doesn't really match the aesthetic of a water tower, but other than that, it really works.
the tower looks great, the tiara ... I'm not sold on.
So, they ripped off the personality of the mountain and replaced it with a dilapidated water tower capped with a tiara? Say what?
Uh, yes, see, despite being a Princess, the only place she could find to house her grocery store is an abandoned salt mine. Disgusting, I know, but the labor costs she saves by using mice and opossums as her staff really keep prices low!
Also, call me crazy, but if there is a friggen RUSHING RIVER on top of and throughout the abandoned salt mine grocery store, why on earth would they need a water tower?? Maybe the river is filled with the feces of the critters that work there so this is the only potable water?
I’m starting to think thecolonel isn’t jazzed about this ride.
I think it would have been much better to omit the cheap-looking tiara, but I guess they've gotta have something front and center to confirm it's a princess ride as the drop will surely have the opposite effect.
If there is no water tower, where are the Warner brothers (and the Warner sister) going to stay when they visit?
and James Trexen for the win on comments! lol
Personally, I don't mind the tiara on top of the water tower. It provides a silhouette that is identifiably connected to the IP, much more so than the font used on the outside. I could probably do without those stylistic "stars/flashes", but do agree that some thematic lighting/projection will be critical to make this feature really pop at night - simple up-lighting won't cut it here.
I wonder, do the critters that run the underground grocery store also work the meat counter? Sadistic.
The stars aren't just there for style. In-universe, it's a tribute to Ray and Evangeline.
@the colonel..., so wrong, lol.
As Milhouse from the Simpson's stated: "I sleep under my bed every night 'cause I'm scared of the cars from Cars. If gasoline is their food, then why do they have teeth?!
"The stars aren't just there for style. In-universe, it's a tribute to Ray and Evangeline."
So they should add them as LED's at night. They look out of place on an otherwise solid design.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
That is fantastic right there. I think most of us are scarred with the glacial pace that it took for Tron to open that seeing some tangible progress on Tiana so soon is a welcomed sight. Less than a year to go!