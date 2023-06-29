Disneyland suspends Oogie Boogie Bash ticket sales

The Disneyland Resort cut short sales for its Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween party today, postponing ticket sales until at least next week.

Disney will honor ticket sales completed today, but it pauses the queue for sales soon after it opened this morning, eventually closing the queue and posting an update to its website by the afternoon.

"We apologize for the technical issues which have impacted general ticket sales for Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party. New sales are paused while we work to address these issues."

Disney will announce an update on Thursday, July 6 at 9am PT, "which may include the date and time when new sales resume," Disney said.

"We commit to providing advance notice prior to activating new sales and strive to make the process as smooth as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Oogie Boogie Bash tickets sold out quickly last year, after the event returned following the pandemic lockdowns. Demand appeared high for this year's event, which put pressure on Disney's ticketing system. To Disneyland's credit, though, it suspended sales rather than allowing them to continue under circumstances where many human customers might not have had the fair access to the first-come, first-served queue that they would deserve.

