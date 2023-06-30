Peppa Pig breaks ground in Texas, with plans for Germany, too

Merlin Entertainments has broken ground on its new Peppa Pig theme park in Texas. And the company has announced plans to add a third Peppa Pig park to its portfolio, as well.

Merlin's first stand-alone Peppa Pig park opened next to Legoland Florida last year. Its second installation will open next year in North Richland Hills, Texas, in the Dallas-Forth Worth metro area. Six children joined Peppa Pig and park officials for an official ground-breaking ceremony this week.



Photo courtesy Merlin Entertainments

You can read more about this park in our original post, New Family Theme Park Set for Texas.

Meanwhile, Merlin has announced that it will build a third Peppa Pig theme park, this time bringing the concept to the European Union. The EU's first Peppa Pig theme park will open next year in Günzburg, Bavaria, in the Legoland Deutschland Resort.

"The new theme park will be perfect for families visiting the popular resort and will expand our entertainment offerings across Germany," Merlon CEO Scott O'Neil said. "This new Peppa Pig Theme Park builds on the incredible success of Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida and Peppa Pig World of Play locations spanning across the globe from Texas to Shanghai. We look forward to continuing to celebrate our dynamic partnership with Hasbro by creating more opportunities and bringing phenomenal brands like Peppa Pig to life through our attractions."

Next year will be the 20th anniversary for the Peppa Pig brand, which is licensed by Hasbro to Merlin for the parks and other attractions.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)