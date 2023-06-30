First look inside Sally's new Treasure Hunt: The Ride

There's a new treasure hunt awaiting visitors to California's historic Cannery Row.

Treasure Hunt: The Ride is now in soft open (aka "sea trials") in advance of its grand opening in mid-July. Created by Sally Dark Rides and Daniels Wood Land, Treasure Hunt: The Ride is a practical and media-based interactive adventure at 700 Cannery Row in Monterey. Here's a first look at the attraction, via Sally.

Sally Dark Rides' Creative Director Rich Hill introduced us to Treasure Hunt: The Ride at the 2021 IAAPA Expo.

Tickets are available now, at $19.99-24.99 for adults, with discounts for children and seniors, on the the Treasure Hunt website. A $5 upcharge for a "power up token" turns your device from single-shot to rapid-fire, potentially boosting your score on the game. Admission includes a preshow, the "elevator ride" to the sea floor, and the interactive adventure. (I am sure that people will have things to say in the comments about stand-alone attractions and their prices.) I hope to get on this ride next month, so stay tuned for a review.

