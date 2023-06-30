Count's Splash Castle opens at Sesame Place San Diego

There's a new place to play at Sesame Place San Diego.

The Sesame Street-themed water theme park today opened its new Count's Splash Castle, a water play area featuring 111 play elements. You've got water slides, giant tipping buckets, spray elements, and more, spanning multiple levels on this play structure. Take a look via this walk-around video:

