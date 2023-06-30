Robert Niles
Count's Splash Castle opens at Sesame Place San Diego

June 30, 2023, 6:37 PM · There's a new place to play at Sesame Place San Diego.

The Sesame Street-themed water theme park today opened its new Count's Splash Castle, a water play area featuring 111 play elements. You've got water slides, giant tipping buckets, spray elements, and more, spanning multiple levels on this play structure. Take a look via this walk-around video:

You can save $25 on tickets through our partner's Sesame Place San Diego tickets page. And you can learn more about the Chula Vista park that opened last year in our Visitor's guide to the Sesame Place San Diego.

