Disneyland to resume Halloween party ticket sales next week

Ticket sales will resume next week for the Disneyland Resort's after-hours Halloween party, the resort announced this morning.

Disneyland last week paused then suspended ticket sales for the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure, shortly after opening sales to the public. Today, Disneyland said that sales will resume no earlier than 9am Pacific Time on Tuesday, July 11.

"We sincerely apologize for the technical issues we experienced last week that may have impacted your ability to purchase tickets," Disneyland said on its website.

Oogie Boogie Bash will run on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings starting September 5 through October 31. Tickets range from $134 to $189, depending upon the date, and includes admission to Disney California Adventure starting at 3pm, with the party beginning at 6pm and continuing until 11pm. No park reservation beyond having the party ticket is required. Tickets will be available on Disneyland's website.

On the east coast, tickets went on sale to the public today for the Walt Disney World Resort's after-hours Christmas parties: Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom and the new Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Tickets range from $159-$199 per person for the Magic Kingdom party and from $159-179 for the new Hollywood Studios event.

As of now, all event evenings are available and there's no virtual queue to wait in to buy.

