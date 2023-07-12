Universal Studios Hollywood confirms Fast & Furious coaster

Universal Studios Hollywood today confirmed that it is, in fact, building a Fast & Furious roller coaster.
The theme park filed a plan permit for the coaster with Los Angeles County last fall, but has not issued a press release or on-the-record comment about the new coaster until today. The statement announced that "construction will soon begin" on the new ride.
The as-yet-unnamed Fast & Furious coaster's station will take over the space being cleared by the demolition of the former Animal Actors and Special Effects Stage show theaters. The multi-launch Intamin coaster will be built on the side of the hill that separates Universal Studios Hollywood's Upper and Lower Lots and is expected to have corkscrews, airtime hills, banked turns and a twisting loop.
"Equipped with a state-of-the-art ride system uniquely created to engulf guests within the dynamic Fast & Furious universe, this all-new roller coaster will benefit from Universal Destinations & Experiences' decades-long expertise in revolutionizing the development of the contemporary roller coaster across its global theme park destinations," the park said in its press release.
Universal Studios Hollywood's current Fast & Furious attraction is the final set piece on the park's Studio Tour, Fast & Furious: Supercharged. Universal has stripped almost all of the build-up for this encounter from the Tour since its 2015 debut, and the Orlando installation of the encounter has become a running joke among fans.
Former Universal Creative Chief Creative Officer Thierry Coup actually told an industry conference that building Fast & Furious: Supercharged was a mistake. [See Universal Executive Joins Fans, Roasts Fast & Furious Ride.] So perhaps today's announcement starts the clock running on the end of Fast & Furious: Supercharged in Hollywood.
The debut of the new coaster should further enhance the appeal of Universal's Hollywood park, giving it a new thrill ride perhaps in the same league as Universal Orlando's Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, which also are Intamin coasters. For our reader rankings of current attractions at the park, including videos and reviews of this year's new Super Nintendo World, please see our visitors guide to Universal Studios Hollywood.
IDK thecolonel, I think F&F is a perfect IP for a solid theme park attraction, particularly one with a roller coaster-based ride system. The franchise is the #7 highest grossing movie franchise of all time (bigger than Jurassic Park/World, Transformers, Despicable Me, Shrek, Avatar, POTC, and LOTR), so while you might think it "sucks", F&F sells. The vignette used on the Tram Tour is good (far better than the old dancing robots), but trying to adapt it to a full-scale attraction which became "Supercharged" in Orlando was obviously ill-conceived.
If this coaster is anywhere close to what UC pulled off with Velocicoaster and contains the "drifting" features that have been rumored, this will run circles around the company's previous attempts to apply the franchise in their theme parks.
I didn't say it wasn't the perfect fit, Universal has to capitalize on the properties they have, I said it sucks. F&F movies are absolutely abysmal, just as bad as the Transformers movies, which also have a Universal Ride, and the Jurassic World movies, which also have a Universal ride. All three of those franchises are pure trash, but indeed, they are popular, so I understand why Universal has to go with it.
thecolonel, both of those franchises are super popular popcorn movie money printing machines. A Yentl coaster just won't have the same draw.
Waterworld. That’s all.
I don't really care about the franchise or if Supercharged stays or not, but the park has a lack of things to do and high-capacity attractions/shows. Those two shows whose buildings are currently being demolished (Special Effects Stage and Animal Actors) were big people-eaters.
One roller coaster won't be able to handle more than a small fraction of what those two shows could.
What will the park do to make up for the lost capacity? The only show left at Universal Hollywood is Waterworld. It seems like a bad decision not to have something ready before closing the two shows this past January, and nothing else in the pipeline for at least two years before the F&F coaster opens.
My hope that The Simpsons Ride show buildings get repurposed as two stage shows of sorts instead of another ride. The park desperately needs more shows.
As for the coaster announcement, I’m more surprised that Universal decided to announce it so early, I was expecting them to pull off what Orlando did for Velocicoaster, as in they were like, “what coaster? We’re building a churro stand” while support structure went vertical.
If any film franchise is perfect for a roller coaster, this is it. So no shock and can't possibly be worse than Supercharged.
"thecolonel, both of those franchises are super popular popcorn movie money printing machines."
Don't disagree. Also super popular: tiktok. Which also sucks.
@hubertwong "but the park has a lack of things to do"
Exactly this. I posted before, but I went there for the first time last month was amazed at how little there is to do. A handful of so-so rides (with crazy long lines), a single show, no parades or other entertainment that I could see. It was a serious ripoff.
Great addition!
USH is my home park (& the production offices are great). I agree it needs more rides...but for a park attached to a (busy) working studio with limited amount of space in an urban setting, it's no slouch.
And the thing is...it's still improving. Hogwarts, Super Nintendo World, Jurassic World revamp, Secret Life of Pet, some Studio tram additions all happened within the last 7 years. Now there's a new coaster on the horizon.
Its never going to be on the level of those other theme parks that have prime real estate and incredible expansion possibilties...(The park can't even do fireworks because of the location).
It's a different type of park...but I like it!
Now one could argue about the price that's being charged, lol...but as far the park itself is concerned, I will always be a fan.
That's cool. F&F sucks, but any new ride at UH is definitely welcome, that place is desperate for rides.