Universal Studios Hollywood confirms Fast & Furious coaster

Universal Studios Hollywood today confirmed that it is, in fact, building a Fast & Furious roller coaster.

The theme park filed a plan permit for the coaster with Los Angeles County last fall, but has not issued a press release or on-the-record comment about the new coaster until today. The statement announced that "construction will soon begin" on the new ride.

The as-yet-unnamed Fast & Furious coaster's station will take over the space being cleared by the demolition of the former Animal Actors and Special Effects Stage show theaters. The multi-launch Intamin coaster will be built on the side of the hill that separates Universal Studios Hollywood's Upper and Lower Lots and is expected to have corkscrews, airtime hills, banked turns and a twisting loop.

"Equipped with a state-of-the-art ride system uniquely created to engulf guests within the dynamic Fast & Furious universe, this all-new roller coaster will benefit from Universal Destinations & Experiences' decades-long expertise in revolutionizing the development of the contemporary roller coaster across its global theme park destinations," the park said in its press release.

Universal Studios Hollywood's current Fast & Furious attraction is the final set piece on the park's Studio Tour, Fast & Furious: Supercharged. Universal has stripped almost all of the build-up for this encounter from the Tour since its 2015 debut, and the Orlando installation of the encounter has become a running joke among fans.

Former Universal Creative Chief Creative Officer Thierry Coup actually told an industry conference that building Fast & Furious: Supercharged was a mistake. [See Universal Executive Joins Fans, Roasts Fast & Furious Ride.] So perhaps today's announcement starts the clock running on the end of Fast & Furious: Supercharged in Hollywood.

The debut of the new coaster should further enhance the appeal of Universal's Hollywood park, giving it a new thrill ride perhaps in the same league as Universal Orlando's Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, which also are Intamin coasters. For our reader rankings of current attractions at the park, including videos and reviews of this year's new Super Nintendo World, please see our visitors guide to Universal Studios Hollywood.

