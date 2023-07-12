Disney Treasure is another step closer to sailing

The bridge is in place on the Disney Cruise Line's next ship.

The Disney Treasure sets sail next year, and Disney Cruise Line is sharing updates on the ship's construction. Like its sibling Disney Wish and others before it, Disney Treasure is coming together at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany. Recently, Meyer Werft installed the bridge block on Disney Treasure, which includes the ship's onboard command center and navigational equipment.



Photo courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Construction on Disney Treasure began in January. Crews recently welded the bow block and the Walt Disney Theater to the Treasure, bringing the ship steps closer to its eventual launch, sea trials, and first public cruises from Florida.

The 144,000-ton Disney Treasure will be a Wish-class ship, to be followed by a third ship of the same class, which is expected to begin construction next year. Disney Cruise Line also is working toward the delivery of its biggest ship yet - the former Global Dream that Disney acquired from the defunct Genting Hong Kong Dream Cruises. That as-yet-unnamed ship will sail from Singapore when it launches in 2025.

For a peek at some of what you might be able to expect aboard Disney Treasure when it launches next year, please revisit our coverage of the media preview cruise aboard Disney Wish: All Aboard the Disney Cruise Line's New Disney Wish. Stay tuned for more specifics on the entertainment and food that Disney Cruise Line will be offering aboard its Treasure.

