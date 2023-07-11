Captain America steps aside for Haunted Mansion premiere

Rogers: The Musical will go dark this weekend at Disneyland, as the resort prepares for the world premiere of Disney's new "Haunted Mansion" movie.

The premiere will happen 5pm Saturday at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure, which this summer is home to Rogers: The Musical. The 350-minute, live Marvel-themed musical premiered June 30 and runs through August 31. Here's our review, including a full show video: 'Rogers: The Musical' delivers a winner for Disneyland.

The Disneyland Resort is not listing any showtimes for Rogers: The Musical on Thursday through next Tuesday. (The show is dark on Sundays and Mondays.) Presumably, Disney is taking a couple days to prepare the theater for the "Haunted Mansion" premiere on Saturday. However, the premiere event might not include everything that Disney had planned.

The Hollywood actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, is expected to go on strike at midnight on Thursday, joining the Writers Guild, which has been on strike against Hollywood studios since May. If the actors strike, that does not just mean no more movie and television production (not that much has been happening, due to the writers' picket lines). A strike also means no more promotional work by actors, either, including appearances on red carpets and news interviews.

So do not expect to see "Haunted Mansion" stars, such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Hasan Minhaj, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, or Danny DeVito at the parks on Saturday for the premiere if the actors strike. Disneyland will go ahead with the premiere, Variety is reporting, but it no longer will be a star-studded affair.

However, without actors - and the photographers and reporters they would attract - in the parks on Saturday, that might make things easier for park guests, who might have more access than they would have had if the event had gone on as planned. (Don't count on getting in to see the movie, either way, though.)

Disney's "Haunted Mansion" comes to theaters on July 28.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (1)