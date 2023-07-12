Disney extends Iger for another two years

Disney sure loves its classic stories, doesn't it? The company has built its reputation on time-honored tales, such as princesses meeting princes, heroes defeating villains, and the Board of Directors extending Bob Iger's contract.

The board gave Iger a two-year contract when he returned last November to replace his replacement, Bob Chapek: Disney Dumps Chapek, Brings Back Iger. Now Disney's board has extended Iger through December 31, 2026.

"Time and again, Bob has shown an unparalleled ability to successfully transform Disney to drive future growth and financial returns, earning him a reputation as one of the world’s best CEOs," Chairman Mark G. Parker said. "Bob has once again set Disney on the right strategic path for ongoing value creation, and to ensure the successful completion of this transformation while also allowing ample time to position a new CEO for long-term success, the Board determined it is in the best interest of shareholders to extend his tenure, and he has agreed to our request to remain Chief Executive Officer through the end of 2026."

"Since my return to Disney just seven months ago, I’ve examined virtually every facet of our businesses to fully understand the tremendous opportunities before us, as well as the challenges we’ve been facing from the broader economic environment and the tectonic shifts in our industry. On my first day back, we began making important and sometimes difficult decisions to address some existing structural and efficiency issues, and despite the challenges, I believe Disney’s long-term future is incredibly bright," Iger said. "But there is more to accomplish before this transformative work is complete, and because I want to ensure Disney is strongly positioned when my successor takes the helm, I have agreed to the Board’s request to remain CEO for an additional two years. The importance of the succession process cannot be overstated, and as the Board continues to evaluate a highly qualified slate of internal and external candidates, I remain intensely focused on a successful transition."

Transition? Yeah, right.



I'm tempted to speculate that Disney never will drop Iger as CEO, especially after the Chapek fiasco, but I also am a graduate of Northwestern University and after what happened there this week, I have resolved to never say never when it comes to replacing institutional icons. So maybe Iger really will leave on or before the end of 2026.

But like so many Disney spectaculars I have witnessed over the years, I am not sure that I will believe it even when I do see it.

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (4)