'Stranger Things' returns to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

Get ready to go back to the Upside Down. "Stranger Things" is coming back to Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal announced today that it will feature Halloween Horror Nights houses based upon Season 4 of the Netflix series at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood this fall. The big bad for that season was Vecna, who will be the villain in the HHN house on both coasts.

"Guests will find themselves on the front line of Vecna’s deadly attacks on the citizens of Hawkins while traveling through iconic scenes, including the notorious Hawkins Lab, the enigmatic Creel House and Vecna’s chilling mindscape," Universal said in its press release. Here is the hype reel:

My big question is, did Universal license the Kate Bush song or not?

Halloween Horror Nights starts September 1 in Orlando and September 7 in Hollywood, running select nights through October 31. Tickets are on sale now, including single-night discounted tickets for Hollywood from our partner, USH Halloween Horror Nights tickets.

Replies (7)