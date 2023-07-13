Legoland Florida to close Flying School coaster

Legoland Florida announced today that the "final flight" for its Flying School roller coaster will take off on August 16. That's National Roller Coaster Day - a date when parks typically announce new coasters rather than close them. But in its press release today, Legoland said that Flying School's closure will "make way for future awesomeness," so perhaps such an announcement will be coming soon.

Flying School is a Vekoma Suspended Family Coaster that opened in 2004 as Swamp Thing in what was then Cypress Gardens, before Legoland Florida took over that park in 2011. The 1,122-foot coaster stands nearly 49 tall with a top speed of 26 mph.

When I last rode Flying School in 2019, I called it "a headbanger's ball from beginning to end," and said that it "would be my first choice for an addition-by-subtraction upgrade should Legoland need a site for a future attraction," so I guess I finally am getting my wish? [Trip report: There's plenty for even grown-ups to enjoy at Legoland Florida]

As that trip report title suggests, there will be plenty left to fill a visitor's day at Legoland Florida, even while the park works on Flying School's replacement - such as the recently opened Pirate River Quest, Lego Movie World, and the ever-impressive Cypress Gardens, plus the usual line-up of classic Legoland attractions, including three family roller coasters.

