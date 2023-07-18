Peter Pan, Captain Hook spar aboard the Disney Treasure

Peter Pan and Captain Hook will continue their eternal battle at sea on the stern of the Disney Cruise Line's newest ship next year.

Disney today released a first look at the character sculpture that will adorn the stern of the Disney Treasure when it first sets sail from Port Canaveral next year. Peter Pan is painting the Treasure's logo in the scene, drenching his nemesis Captain Hook in yellow paint in the process.



Photo courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Now under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, Disney Treasure will be the Disney Cruise Line's sixth ship, joining the Magic, Wonder, Fantasy, Dream, and last year's Wish.

Stay tuned for more details about the new ship, as well as other upcoming additions to the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

