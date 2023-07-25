Walt Disney World makes changes at its Trail's End

Trail's End Restaurant reopens Thursday at Walt Disney World, but it won't be the same restaurant that many fans loved before its closure.

The Fort Wilderness restaurant will reopen July 27 as a quick-service location, instead of the family-style table-service restaurant it was before. Trail's End now will feature a "marketplace" concept, much like the food court-style dining areas found at other Value and Moderate resorts around Walt Disney World.

A Hot Grab and Go station will serve brisket, racks of pork ribs, and whole chickens, with sides - including macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, and plant-based cowboy beans - for sale by the pound. A pizza station will offer cheese, pepperoni, roasted vegetable, and a smokehouse-style pizza (topped with brisket, sausage, and pepperoni), by the pie or by the slice.

Another station will offer Homestyle Meals with your choice of half a slab of barbecued ribs or two pieces of fried chicken, served with coleslaw, cornbread, and mashed potatoes with gravy. Cheeseburgers, veggie burgers, chicken nuggets, a chicken wrap with blueberry BBQ sauce, and Pioneer Berry Salad also will be available, as will ice cream, desserts, specialty coffees, and other beverages.

Also reopening this week is Crockett's Tavern, a lounge serving sliders, chicken bites, and a charcuterie board, along with a Trailblazin' Dessert Trio with banana pudding, strawberry shortcake, and a s’more chocolate pudding. A variety of cocktails and other beverages also will be available.

