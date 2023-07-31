Universal Orlando sets opening date for Villain-Con Minion Blast

Universal Orlando this morning announced the official opening date for its newest attraction - Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast.

The new interactive ride will open officially on August 11, anchoring Universal Studios Florida's newly designated Minion Land. Set at the Villain-Con event from the "Minions" movies, Minion Blast challenges guests to see if they have the skills to become the newest member of the Vicious 6 - the gang of supervillains from this Illumination Entertainment franchise.

I am planning to be in Orlando for a media day for Minion Blast the day before its official opening, so stay tuned to Theme Park Insider and its channels for my review of the attraction and surrounding land, which includes the new Minion Cafe restaurant.

Universal Orlando today also added Villain-Con Minion Blast to its official app, so you can check the current wait time for the moving walkway ride during its technical rehearsal soft opening period. Villain-Con Minion Blast also uses the Universal Orlando app to customize and track performance on the interactive experience, so I am told that new options for that are available now, as well.

