Why Universal should turn to Shakespeare for Halloween Horror Nights

Whenever John Murdy is about to announce a new house at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights, he often teases the reveal with the quote, "By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes."

Many horror fans likely know the phrase "something wicked this way comes" as the title of Ray Bradbury's 1962 novel. But the phrase originally hails from Shakespeare - specifically, from Scene 1 in Act IV of Macbeth. The line comes from the Three Witches (or, Wayward Sisters) who represent the Fates of classical mythology and foretell Macbeth's rise to power and eventual demise.

It's a great line - just one of many the sisters deliver in the play. Yes, these are the witches who first said, "Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn, and cauldron bubble."

So pardon me for wishing that the next time that Murdy posts the words, "By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes," the house he is teasing is one based not upon some Universal Studios IP or original concept, but one based upon Macbeth itself.

Consider this: "Macbeth" is the greatest concept for a Halloween Horror Nights house yet to appear at Universal's annual Halloween event. Heck, the play is so feared that many actors refuse to say its name, referring to it only as "the Scottish play."

But within that play lies the foundation for great horror. Shakespeare's witches established horror tropes that endure to this day. Shakespeare filled Macbeth with all the ingredients for a modern Hollywood blockbuster: sex, violence, war, the supernatural, even payoff-delivering ironic death.

Granted, it's more proper to state that a modern Hollywood blockbuster succeeds because it has all the ingredients of a Shakespearean play, but you get the idea.

I love that Murdy and the creative team at Universal Studios Hollywood are exploring folklore in developing concepts for houses not based upon movies and TV shows, such as the Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America house that he announced at Midsummer Scream yesterday. Classic literature gave Universal many of its classic monsters that now have found homes at Halloween Horror Nights, including Dracula and Frankenstein's monster.

But more wonderful concepts await horror fans who look even further into literary history for inspiration. In addition to Macbeth, Shakespeare's Hamlet and Dante's Inferno could deliver amazing experiences if imagined as Halloween Horror Nights attractions. Just imagine that year's HHN icon... your AP English teacher.

Our Theme Park Insider Rules for Writers state that you give up any claim on a theme park attraction idea if you post it on this website, so by the typing of my thumbs, consider this my invitation to Murdy - or anyone associated with Halloween Horror Nights or any other theme park Halloween event - to take this idea and start developing some Shakespeare-themed haunted houses for us.

As the man himself said, "Blood will have blood."

