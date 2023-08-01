Cedar Point to relaunch its fastest coaster with Top Thrill 2

Top Thrill Dragster will return to Cedar Point for the 2024 as Top Thrill 2. The park announced details for its redesigned Strata coaster today.

Cedar Point has turned to Zamperla Rides to redesign the coaster, which will use the original, 420-foot-tall Top Hat element from the Intamin-built Top Thrill Dragster. Top Thrill 2 adds a spike element and a multi-pass LSM launch to propel Zamperla's "Lightning" trains up to 120 miles per hour for their trip up and over the Top Hat.

"Top Thrill 2 will be the boldest and most advanced roller coaster Cedar Point has ever introduced. It’s another one-of-a-kind that could only be built at Cedar Point," Cedar Point Vice President and General Manager Carrie Boldman said. "Our stamp on the industry is in roller coaster innovation, and today, that's solidified as we redefine the strata coaster into a mega-thrill that our guests will come from far and wide to experience."

Top Thrill 2 will launch riders 74 miles per hour down the coaster's track toward the original Top Hat. That won't be nearly enough speed to clear that tower, so riders will fall back through the second pass of the LSM, which will push them backward up the new spike at 101 mph. That will lead into the third pass through the LSM, which will push riders to the ride's 120 mph top speed.

The original Top Thrill Dragster opened in 2003 as the tallest and fastest coaster in the world. Those records have since been broken by Six Flags Great Adventure's Kingda Ka and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi's Formula Rossa, but the hydraulic-launch coaster remained an icon at the Point until the park closed Top Thrill Dragster in August 2021 after a failure injured a waiting park guest. Park officials last year promised a new experience to take Dragster's place for the 2024 season.

Replies (10)