New coasters fail to push attendance at SeaWorld parks

Despite opening three new roller coasters, attendance and revenue dropped at the SeaWorld theme parks in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the same period one year ago, according to numbers released by the company today.

SeaWorld Entertainment announced preliminary second quarter financial results today, one week ahead of its scheduled financial results announcement. The company reported attendance of approximately 6.1 million visitors across its theme and water parks in the three months ending June 30 this year, down 3% from 6.3 million guests in the same period one year ago.

The company attributed the decline to adverse weather across a number of its markets during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment runs SeaWorld parks in Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio, Busch Gardens parks in Tampa, Florida and Williamsburg, Virginia, and Sesame Place parks outside Philadelphia and San Diego, as well as several water parks near its theme parks.

Lower attendance meant lower revenue and income for the company. SeaWorld estimated revenue of $494-$497 million for the quarter, down from $504.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. An increase in revenue per capita partially offset the effect of the lower attendance. But an increase in interest expense along with the lower revenue led to a decline in quarterly income from $116.6 million in 2022 to about $85-$88 million for the same period this year.

In its press release today, the company noted, "preliminary estimates are subject to revision as the Company prepares its financial statements and disclosures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and such revisions may be significant, in particular, the Company has not finalized its tax provision or review of deferred tax balances and related valuation allowances.... Accordingly, the final results and other disclosures as of June 30, 2023 and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 may differ materially from the preliminary estimated data."

In the three months ending June 30, Busch Gardens Williamsburg opened DarKoaster, SeaWorld Orlando opened Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, and SeaWorld San Diego opened Arctic Rescue. A SeaWorld-branded park also opened on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi during the quarter, but SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is owned and operated by Miral, so its attendance and revenue will not affect SeaWorld Entertainment's financial results beyond any royalty and licensing payments made to the company by Miral.

