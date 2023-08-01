New coasters fail to push attendance at SeaWorld parks

Despite opening three new roller coasters, attendance and revenue dropped at the SeaWorld theme parks in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the same period one year ago, according to numbers released by the company today.
SeaWorld Entertainment announced preliminary second quarter financial results today, one week ahead of its scheduled financial results announcement. The company reported attendance of approximately 6.1 million visitors across its theme and water parks in the three months ending June 30 this year, down 3% from 6.3 million guests in the same period one year ago.
The company attributed the decline to adverse weather across a number of its markets during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment runs SeaWorld parks in Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio, Busch Gardens parks in Tampa, Florida and Williamsburg, Virginia, and Sesame Place parks outside Philadelphia and San Diego, as well as several water parks near its theme parks.
Lower attendance meant lower revenue and income for the company. SeaWorld estimated revenue of $494-$497 million for the quarter, down from $504.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. An increase in revenue per capita partially offset the effect of the lower attendance. But an increase in interest expense along with the lower revenue led to a decline in quarterly income from $116.6 million in 2022 to about $85-$88 million for the same period this year.
In its press release today, the company noted, "preliminary estimates are subject to revision as the Company prepares its financial statements and disclosures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and such revisions may be significant, in particular, the Company has not finalized its tax provision or review of deferred tax balances and related valuation allowances.... Accordingly, the final results and other disclosures as of June 30, 2023 and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 may differ materially from the preliminary estimated data."
In the three months ending June 30, Busch Gardens Williamsburg opened DarKoaster, SeaWorld Orlando opened Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, and SeaWorld San Diego opened Arctic Rescue. A SeaWorld-branded park also opened on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi during the quarter, but SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is owned and operated by Miral, so its attendance and revenue will not affect SeaWorld Entertainment's financial results beyond any royalty and licensing payments made to the company by Miral.
In case you missed them, here are our reviews and videos from these openings:
For admission deals, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting SeaWorld and other top theme parks around the world, please visit our our Theme Park visitors guides.
And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
I know it was cooler than normal in San Diego this spring, but could someone in Orlando remind what the adverse weather was in Central Florida then?
I love me some Sea World but they're going to have to try the family ride concept again at some point in the future.
All the money is going into tech/apps. The golden are of theme parks is past us.
Disney is barely braking even. We are in a theme park recession.
My electricity bill was over $300.00 this summer. I have no idea how parks make money off of anything. It's not a lucrative business model after paying out all the design and staff and advertisement to keep parks running.
Its becoming more and more apparent that the Florida parks are all caught in the overall tourism decline in Florida related to politics. Universal saw a pullback, Seaworld is seeing a pullback, Disney is seeing a pullback, etc. Counties around the State are reporting declines in tourism revenue as well.
Orange County is reporting a 6.7 % decline in tourist tax revenue and Orlando occupancy down 2.5% - Miami Dade lost 79k in population, sounds like Florida leaders are doing a wonderful job with the Florida economy ?
all of this is also somewhat expected given how absolutely bonkers 2022 was. I don't disagree that there are factors outside of, "everyone and their grandma went to orlando in 2021-22" but I think we're starting to see a new normal take hold.
A big consideration is that the class of 2022 coasters all had February or March debuts, while the class of 2023 rides were May and June openings. As such, I'd expect any significant impact from the new rides to show up in Q3 rather than Q2. That said, I think these numbers are more in line with what should be expected going forward, as the revenge tourism bubble from fall 2021 to summer 2022 really inflated the periods being used as a comparison to unsustainably high levels.
I see a couple other things at play here...
1) Domestic travel demand is waning - Just look at what JetBlue had to say this morning: https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2023/08/01/jetblue-jblu-earnings-q2-2023.html
2) Inflation is starting to catch up with discretionary spending - It is a lot easier to find a seat at just about every restaurant these days.
Theme parks got a nice bump coming out of the pandemic, but those days are over.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
As if this wasn't predictable enough, they use weather as an excuse.