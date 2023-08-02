Disneyland sets dates for annual holiday celebration

The Disneyland Resort this morning announced the dates for its annual Holidays at the Disneyland Resort celebrations.

This year's holiday festivities at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney will start on November 10 and continue through January 7, 2024. The line-up once again includes the A Christmas Fantasy Parade and Believe... In Holiday Magic fireworks, plus It's a Small World Holiday and the continuation of Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland, as well as Disney Festival of Holidays, ¡Viva Navidad!, Mater's Jingle Jamboree, Luigi's Joy to the Whirl, and World of Color - Season of Light at Disney California Adventure.

Earlier this summer, Disneyland revealed Mickey's and Minnie's new look for the 20233 holiday season at Disneyland, which the park is calling "mid-century modern inspired."



Image courtesy Disneyland

The holiday season follows Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort which starts September 1 and continues through October 31. These year-end celebrations have become the busiest time of the year at the Disneyland Resort, so make your park reservation as soon as you can to ensure you get the dates to want to visit.

