Attendance, revenue drop at Cedar Fair theme parks

Attendance and revenue dropped this spring at the Cedar Fair theme parks, and that decline has continued through July, the company reported today.

Cedar Fair - which owns Knott's Berry Farm, Cedar Point, Canada's Wonderland, Kings Island, and seven other theme parks - reported that attendance at its parks dropped 6%, to 7.4 million guests, in the three months ending June 25, 2023, when compared with the same period in 2022. That pushed revenue down 2% from the prior year, to $501 million for the quarter.

The company also reported that attendance at its parks dropped 4%, to 5.9 million guests, during the five-week period ended July 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. Preliminary revenue fell 2%, to $414 million, for the same period compared to the prior year.

Per capita spending was up, though, in part due to higher food and beverage and season pass prices. That rose to $63.82 in July, up 2% from the prior year. Cedar Fair reported Adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization] of $151 million for the second quarter of 2023 - an 11% drop from the same period in 2022.





Like SeaWorld earlier this week, Cedar Fair management blamed the weather for its attendance drop.

"Unfortunately, anomalous weather patterns – including unprecedented rainfall in California and wildfires in Canada – have significantly disrupted year-to-date attendance, as well as sales of 2023 season passes, creating a headwind on demand," Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard Zimmerman said. "Macro-related headwinds have disrupted demand and season pass sales at our California parks, contributing to a 17% decline in combined attendance at those parks during the quarter. Meanwhile, combined attendance at our six parks located in the Midwest, which have been least affected by weather, was up 7% during the quarter, which includes two of our largest parks, Cedar Point and Kings Island."

One should note that Universal Studios Hollywood experienced the same bad weather as Knott's Berry Farm (and SeaWorld San Diego), but owner Comcast reported record performance during the quarter at USH, which opened its Super Nintendo World at the beginning of the year. We will find out next week how Disneyland and Six Flags Magic Mountain did, but it appears that Mario and company are pulling significant numbers of visitors from Universal's competitors in California.

Knott's Berry Farm was supposed to open its refurbished MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress coaster this year, but construction delays have postponed its debut, eliminating one of Knott's defenses against the appeal of Super Nintendo World. Still, the new Arctic Rescue coaster didn't help SeaWorld San Diego push its attendance, so maybe not even Montezooma could have helped bring Cedar Fair any "revenge" against Mario. (Couldn't resist, sorry.)

For ticket deals, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting Cedar Fair's parks, please visit our our Theme Park visitors guides.

And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (7)