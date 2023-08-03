Attendance, revenue drop at Cedar Fair theme parks

Attendance and revenue dropped this spring at the Cedar Fair theme parks, and that decline has continued through July, the company reported today.
Cedar Fair - which owns Knott's Berry Farm, Cedar Point, Canada's Wonderland, Kings Island, and seven other theme parks - reported that attendance at its parks dropped 6%, to 7.4 million guests, in the three months ending June 25, 2023, when compared with the same period in 2022. That pushed revenue down 2% from the prior year, to $501 million for the quarter.
The company also reported that attendance at its parks dropped 4%, to 5.9 million guests, during the five-week period ended July 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. Preliminary revenue fell 2%, to $414 million, for the same period compared to the prior year.
Per capita spending was up, though, in part due to higher food and beverage and season pass prices. That rose to $63.82 in July, up 2% from the prior year. Cedar Fair reported Adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization] of $151 million for the second quarter of 2023 - an 11% drop from the same period in 2022.
Like SeaWorld earlier this week, Cedar Fair management blamed the weather for its attendance drop.
"Unfortunately, anomalous weather patterns – including unprecedented rainfall in California and wildfires in Canada – have significantly disrupted year-to-date attendance, as well as sales of 2023 season passes, creating a headwind on demand," Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard Zimmerman said. "Macro-related headwinds have disrupted demand and season pass sales at our California parks, contributing to a 17% decline in combined attendance at those parks during the quarter. Meanwhile, combined attendance at our six parks located in the Midwest, which have been least affected by weather, was up 7% during the quarter, which includes two of our largest parks, Cedar Point and Kings Island."
One should note that Universal Studios Hollywood experienced the same bad weather as Knott's Berry Farm (and SeaWorld San Diego), but owner Comcast reported record performance during the quarter at USH, which opened its Super Nintendo World at the beginning of the year. We will find out next week how Disneyland and Six Flags Magic Mountain did, but it appears that Mario and company are pulling significant numbers of visitors from Universal's competitors in California.
Knott's Berry Farm was supposed to open its refurbished MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress coaster this year, but construction delays have postponed its debut, eliminating one of Knott's defenses against the appeal of Super Nintendo World. Still, the new Arctic Rescue coaster didn't help SeaWorld San Diego push its attendance, so maybe not even Montezooma could have helped bring Cedar Fair any "revenge" against Mario. (Couldn't resist, sorry.)
So Cedar Fair drops twice as much as Sea World and uses the same weather excuse? Also, didn't Canadian wildfires impact air quality in the Midwest as much (if not more) as they did in Canada and the East Coast? Cedar Fair indicated their Midwest parks (presumably WoF, Michigan Adventure, Valley Fair, Cedar Point, and Kings Island) were up 7%, so using Canadian wildfires seems like a hollow argument.
Macro-headwinds??? Could this be the first indication from a theme park manager that their products no longer represent a growth business in the US and that the boom financial results from 2022 were solely due to pent up demand from the pandemic and not indicative of year to year trends?
I can guarantee you that the smoke in Toronto was much worst then in the midwest. Also there were public health advisories not to go outside for long period of times and many Canadians follow health guidelines here so the malls were packed and parks / Wonderland was empty!
It would seem USH ate a mushroom and its nearby competitors got hit by a turtle shell, amirite?
Sorry it was the best I could do on short notice
Russell- as someone who lives 2 hours from Cedar Point I can attest to the fact that the air quality in the area has been horrendous this summer and has driven my allergies absolutely crazy. For the first time ever AQ has been a factor in my choosing which days I go down to CP.
Yet overall attendance in the Midwest parks was up so I agree with your assessment that blaming the wildfires is a pretty hollow argument when the parks that were hardest hit seem to be doing fine.
While USH and Nintendo obviously had some impact on Knott's, I think it's more that last year's numbers were inflated by Disney not selling passes. Many Disneyland regulars opted for a Knott's pass when they couldn't get one to Disneyland, but with Magic Keys now available a lot switched back to that rather than renewing their Knott's pass for 2023.
The other big contributor is that Cedar Fair just isn't providing a great guest experience right now, especially after they significantly raised pass prices for 2023. Several parks have a top ride down right now (Carowinds, Cedar Point, KBF), with a couple of those closures now into their second year. I've also heard reports of an increased number of closures for maintenance or otherwise across the chain this year, as well as slower operations and poor staffing at many of the parks. Lastly, it's been a few years since any of Cedar Fair's parks have really added a noteworthy new attraction, and of those that added new stuff for 2023, much of it was delayed significantly. I personally have only spent two days at Cedar Fair parks this year (one each at Knott's Berry Farm and Worlds of Fun), and neither left me wanted to return to the park despite enjoying both of those parks in the past.
Hopefully Cedar Fair can turn things around for next season, as it appears they're starting to invest in larger attractions again as well as redoing their pass offerings to make them more consumer friendly. However, I do feel they were the worst affected by the pandemic closures out of all the chains, so they may have a longer road before they're back to a quality operation.
I'm in firm agreement with AJ — Knott's had a golden opportunity when many former Disneyland pass holders moved north to Buena Park and, in my opinion, squandered it. The guest experience at Knott's has been so-so to poor since the end of the pandemic due to a combination of poor staffing and ride downtime.
I also hope the chain will look to more investment in the coming year, but frankly that only matters if they get their guest experience off life support.
It's crazy that Super Mario land is such a draw, there is literally nothing to do there beside one lame dark ride and some magic band action.
I wonder, does "macro headwinds" mean "everybody's too busy looking at their phones to get off the couch"?