Pirate fans now can get more 'Treasure' for less

A new stand-alone dark ride that I reviewed last month has cut its ticket prices.

Treasure Hunt: The Ride, on Cannery Row in Monterey, California, is now charging under $20 for single-ride tickets, with a $5 upgrade to unlimited all-day rides also now available. Created by Sally Dark Rides and Daniels Wood Land, Treasure Hunt: The Ride is an interactive dark ride inspired by the real-life pirate who once sacked the street where the ride now is located.

I reviewed Treasure Hunt: The Ride during its media preview last month: It's a pirate's life for thee on Cannery Row's Treasure Hunt, writing, "Treasure Hunt: The Ride delivers what its name promises - abundant treasure, in the forms of jaw-dropping visual detail, a fun script, and immersive gameplay, all to create a rewarding pirate adventure just steps away from where the real Hippolyte Bouchard came ashore two centuries ago."

Single-ride tickets now are $17.99 for children and seniors and $19.99 for adults (that's ages 12-59). When buying your ticket, you can upgrade to unlimited rides that day for $5 more. You can get tickets via the Treasure Hunt website.

The adult price of $24.99 for unlimited rides all day on Treasure Hunt: The Ride isn't too far from what Disney has been charging for a single Individual Lightning Lane pass, so add that context to my review to help you decide if Treasure Hunt is worth a visit during a trip to the Monterey area. The award-winning Monterey Bay Aquarium - referenced in "Finding Dory" - is just steps away from Treasure Hunt, and the Monterey Peninsula also hosts big sports events during the year, including the PGA Tour and IndyCar, in addition to the attractions on Cannery Row.

* * *

