Hollywood strikes come to Universal Studios entrance

The Hollywood actors' strike hit Universal Studios Hollywood today, as thousands of picketers gathered outside the theme park's main entrance.

The SAG-AFTRA union is not striking the park, per se, but called for a mass action today on Lankershim Boulevard in front of the main public entrance to the Universal City complex after Universal had made several other studio-only gates on its property inaccessible or inhospitable for picketing.

Universal had torn up the sidewalk in front of one gate and severely pruned shade trees in front of another - a illegal act for which Universal was fined (a pittance) by the City of Los Angeles. SAG-AFTRA, along with the WGA writers' union, are striking NBCUniversal, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and other members of the AMPTP (Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers) over a slew of issues, including residuals for works shown on streaming services and the use of so-called artificial intelligence in movie and TV writing and production.

The unions have not called for a consumer boycott of the studios and their businesses, including theme parks, but have picketed studio lots to help ensure the shut-down of production during the strike. But with Universal making that difficult for the unions, they countered by blocking the street in front of the theme park, which perhaps not coincidentally was the bright spot in parent company Comcast's most recent financial report: Hollywood up, Orlando down at Universal theme parks.

Disclaimer and disclosures time: In any labor dispute, my gut reaction is to side with labor over management. But I am especially involved in this particular labor dispute, as I have worked on several TV and movie productions in the past year or so. While I am not (yet) a member of SAG-AFTRA, I have worked two productions under SAG-AFTRA agreements as well as many others alongside SAG-AFTRA members. SAG-AFTRA has asked its members, as well as any potential future members, not to work on or promote any struck productions during the strike, though it has clarified that journalists covering the entertainment industry are not scabbing or violating the strike by doing their jobs.

So I will continue to cover theme parks, including those from Disney and Universal, during the strike, though for now I will leave readers to talk about any theme park-related movies and TV on the discussion board rather than write about those myself. And I will, of course, mention the strike when it intersects with the theme park beat, as it did today.

Otherwise, I join just about everyone else in the Los Angeles area in hoping that the studios will return to the bargaining table and start talking with the unions again about how to end this strike and get everyone in the entertainment business back to work. If anyone cares enough to have questions about what's happening in the business right now, I will do my best to answer them, or to get answers, in the comments.

* * *

For more theme park and entertainment news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)