SoCal under tropical storm watch as Hilary approaches

Much of Southern California is under a tropical storm watch, as category 4 Hurricane Hilary makes it way north, now approaching Baja California.

Hilary is packing sustained winds of 145 mph, making it a major, category 4 storm. It expected to weaken to tropical storm strength when it reaches Southern California sometime late Sunday evening.

With the Alaskan current bringing cold water down the Pacific coast, tropical weather is extremely rare in California, as the ocean water typically is not warm enough to feed those storms. But, hey, it's a different world now. As a result, the west coast theme parks now are having to consider precautions more typically practiced by their Florida siblings.

SeaWorld San Diego is located on Mission Bay on the Pacific coast, putting it right in the middle of the forecast cone. A SeaWorld spokesperson said, "As always, the safety of animals, guests and employees will remain our top priority. Our parks have comprehensive weather and emergency preparedness plans in place. And, we are carefully monitoring this storm and its potential impact here."

A Disneyland spokesperson said that the resort is taking its usual precautions in advance of rain and windy weather, and that guests should expect standard operational impacts for windy and rainy days, including select outdoor attraction closures. Cast members and the Disneyland app will inform guests of any unexpected changes to resort operations.

And here's the comment from Universal: "Universal Studios Hollywood and CityWalk continue to monitor Hurricane Hilary. The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and while we expect to remain open, we suggest guests visit our website at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com for updates prior to visiting our destination."

A Knott's Berry Farm spokesperson said, "Safety is always our number one priority. Our Maintenance and Operational teams will take proactive steps to secure the park. We advise guests to check weather forecasts and our website for the latest information about any changes in Knott’s Berry Farm or Knott’s Soak City operating hours."

Even at tropical storm strength, Hilary could bring sustained winds of 39 mph or more, as well as heavy rain. That creates danger to overheard power lines that could lead to extended power outages as well as street flooding that could endure after the storm passes through the area on Monday.

