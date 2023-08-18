Tiana's Palace gets an opening date at Disneyland

Disneyland announced today that its new "The Princess and the Frog"-themed restaurant will open early next month.

Tiana's Palace is taking over the old French Market space in Disneyland's New Orleans Square and will open to park guests on September 7. Disneyland has been adding decoration to the exterior of the long-standing restaurant to transform it into the iconic restaurant from the film, adding a riverboat-inspired wheelhouse and smokestacks to its facade.

On the inside, Disney also is promising more decorative touches inspired by Tiana's story, as well as a new menu for the restaurant. Stay tuned for more details on that.

The transformation of the French Market into Tiana's Palace is just the next step in Tiana's emerging presence in the park. Sometime next year, the former Splash Mountain log flume ride will reopen as Tiana's Bayou Adventure, with a completed reimagined story, setting, characters, and soundtrack, all carrying on the story established in "The Princess and the Frog." See Here's how Disney is cooking up the story for Tiana's Bayou Adventure for more details on that project.

California residents can save up to $130 on three-day tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure with the resort's current ticket offer. That offer is available through September 14 for visits through te 29th of next month.

