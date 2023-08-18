RMC reveals new family coaster design

Rocky Mountain Construction today released plans for a new family coaster design that it is calling the Wild Moose Coaster.

Yep, it's a play on the classic Wild Mouse coaster design, but with an RMC twist - in fact, several of them. The Wild Moose Coaster is designed to fit the same footprint as a Wild Mouse, but will feature RMC's I-Box track and "wonky" visuals (their word, not mine), to create a unique coaster experience.

Here's a concept video from RMC:

This is a product model and not a coaster construction announcement, so there's no park that has announced the purchase and installation of a Wild Moose Coaster just yet.

"We started with redefining classic wooden coasters, and now we’ve got our eyes set on redefining the entire midway," RMC said in its announcement today.

The specs RMC listed for its model were a track that's 47 feet tall and 1,260 feet long, with a ride top speed of 35 mph and a passenger capacity of up to 800 riders per hour. The ride would fit on a concrete slab of 150 feet by 80 feet.

The Wild Moose Coaster also would use a tire-drive rather than a traditional chain lift to ascend to its first drop.

So which parks would you like to see buy this design?

