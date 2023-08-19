Six Flags park orders Intamin surf coaster for 2024

Six Flags Over Georgia will open an Intamin Ultra Surf coaster next year, the park announced today.

The as-yet-unnamed shuttle coaster features a 590-foot, U-shaped track with a peak of 144 feet and a top speed of 60 mph. The surfboard-shaped trains hold two spinning circular platforms, each with 10 outward-facing seats.

In between the ride's two spikes, riders will launch backward and forward through a splash zone and airtime hill.



Graphic courtesy Six Flags

Six Flags Over Georgia announced the new thrill ride during its Coaster Fest event today. The park also said that it will announce details on how fans can help name the attraction. (Please not Splashy McSplashface.)

For new attractions coming in 2024 and beyond, please see our what's under construction page.

And for more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)