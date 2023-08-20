Theme parks close in advance of Hilary

Three California theme parks announced Saturday night that they will be closed Sunday due to the impending arrival of the storm Hilary.

The hurricane is expected to be a tropical storm when it arrives in California mid-day Sunday - the first tropical storm to hit the state in more than 80 years. SeaWorld San Diego and Legoland California in San Diego County have announced that they will be closed on Sunday due to the storm. In Los Angeles County, Six Flags Magic Mountain also has announced that it will close on Sunday.

In Orange County, the Disneyland Resort announced Saturday that it will close Disney California Adventure at 9pm on Sunday and Disneyland at 10pm due to the storm. However, according to forecasts Saturday night, the storm is expected to have moved through the area by those closing times. Meanwhile, Knott's Berry Farm and Universal Studios Hollywood said Saturday night that they continue to monitor the situation and will post updates when appropriate.

Tropical weather in California might be rare, but it's normal for this time of year across the country in Florida, and - sure enough - a bunch of disturbances are queueing up in the Atlantic, setting the stage for what could be an active couple of weeks coming up for tropical weather in Florida and the Gulf of Mexico. So stay tuned for updates on those as they affect park operations.

