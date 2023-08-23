First taste: Tiana's Palace ups the flavor of New Orleans at Disneyland

Tiana is bring some spice to Disneyland.

Disneyland today revealed the menu it will be serving when Tiana's Palace opens in the old French Market space, starting September 7. In keeping with Tiana's story from "The Princess and the Frog," the food here is straight from New Orleans, sometimes literally.

While Disneyland released the menu to the public this morning, it hosted a preview tasting event for invited reported yesterday, so I got a chance to sample a few of the new dishes, as well as to hear from their creators.

"I think you're gonna find this table-service-quality food in a quick service manner," Michele Gendreau, Disneyland's Director, Food & Beverage Experience Integration, said of the Tiana's Palace menu and operation. "It allows for more of our guests to be able to experience it. It allows for people who know New Orleans food to say, 'oh man, this is authentic.' It allows for people who've never been to New Orleans to experience it, to taste it, [and] to learn about it."

So let's get to that menu. Of the items we previewed yesterday, the head of the class was the Beef Po'Boy - slow-cooked beef in gravy, on lightly toasted French bread, fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayonnaise. It is served with red beans & Carolina Gold rice, with house-made pickles also on the side.



Beef Po'Boy. [$15.99] This was the dish that Disney set up for us to photograph.



That bread is sourced from New Orleans, Chef John State said. And it is delightful - soft inside, with just the right crisp on the exterior, and a tang of flavor throughout. That provides the backbone for the sandwich, completed with the tasty beef and crisp veggies. I found the consistency of the red beans & rice a bit thinner than I'm used to with this dish, but there was no dilution of flavor here, with andouille sausage providing a nice kick. And don't sleep on these pickles, either.

"An extra layer of the steps that we go to to ensure these pickles really stand out is that we salt the pickles first," Chef State said. "Salting them first ensures that the water is extracted [from the cucumber] and maintains that crisp."

Chef State said that Disneyland is using two types of vinegar in the pickle brine, along with sugar, bell pepper, and other spices. A pickle can be - and often is - a throwaway plate filler, but I ate all of mine and would have gone for more. All together, the Tiana's Palace Po'Boy is now my new favorite thing to eat at Disneyland, my go-to order for a lunch or dinner in the park.

We did not get a chance to try the muffuletta - mortadella, salami, and rosemary ham, with provolone, cheddar, and a house-made olive relish on toasted sesame seed bread, also from New Orleans. It's served with the same red beans & rice and pickles sides as the Po'Boy, so it's first on my to-try list when Tiana's Palace opens next month.



Muffuletta [$14.99]

My next-favorite dish we sampled was the House Gumbo, with a deeply dark roux supporting roasted chicken, andouille, and more of that rice. This, along with the Gulf Shrimp and Grits, sparked a bit of a debate within the room about Disneyland's use of New Orleans spices in the new Tiana's Palace menu and how Disneyland guests might react to that change from the less-spicy versions of some of these dishes long served at the old French Market.



House Gumbo [$16.99]



As you can see, the roux was quite a bit darker on the tasting sample.

Disneyland is using both Tabasco and Crystal hot sauces in its Tiana's Palace dishes. Let me state for the record that I stand 100% on Team Crystal. I have very low tolerance for spicy food (gastroesophageal reflux sufferers, unite!), but I do love the taste of roasted peppers. Crystal hits that note for me, while Tabasco just screeches across my palate with a sting of vinegar.



Gulf Shrimp and Grits [$17.49]



These were some cheesy grits, with soft, flavorful shrimp. The creole sauce offered a nice balance of sweet and heat, though I preferred the richer flavor of the gumbo.

Disney is using a 50/50 blend of the two on the Gumbo, while it's Tabasco driving the heat in the Creole sauce coasting the Gulf shrimp on the grits. So I found the shrimp hotter than the Gumbo, while others in the room felt the opposite. The roux on the Gumbo we sampled was the darkest I've ever seen, giving this a rich, almost chocolate-like flavor underneath the spices, which also may have helped balance the heat for me.

Tiana's Palace also will serve a plant-based 7 Greens Gumbo, including collard greens, mustard greens, spinach, and Swiss chard, along with okra. But there's no dark roux base here, and it's topped with roasted yams and sweet potatoes, so there are a slew of competing flavors that never came together as a unique whole, as with the House Gumbo. It left me longing for a nice bowl of collards, but the way I would want them would not satisfy Disney's need for a plant-based dish here.



7 Greens Gumbo [$14.99 - $16.99 if with chicken and sausage]



And our tasting portion of the greens

And just let me note this - with a new menu that's got grits and collards and after that tropical storm blowing through earlier this week, Disneyland is feeling more like Florida now than the Florida parks are.

The other entree on menu, which we did not sample, was a Cajun-spiced half chicken, basted in a house-made barbecue sauce made with onions, garlic, three types of chilies - fresh and dried, plus cloves, coriander, molasses, chicory cold brew, and tomato for color, Chef State said. It's served with a square slice of baked macaroni and cheese as well as coleslaw.



Cajun-spiced half chicken [$19.49]

Before eating any of this, though, we started our tasting with dessert, per Tiana's wishes. And that is a Filled Beignet, jammed with Lemon Ice Box Pie filling and topped with a lemon glaze.



Filled Beignet [$4.49] (This was the sample I tasted. They will be filled on site at order.)

This is a good beignet. I liked it better than the Mickey Beignets that will continue to be served at the Mint Julep Bar next door. But the Lemon Ice Box Pie filling and the glaze were too much sugar and lemon for me. The glaze alone would have given this a nice extra note of flavor. The filling just gilds the lily to the point where I didn't want to finish it. But if you're a fan of lemon pie filling or lemon custard, I suspect that you would love this, even if I didn't.

Tiana's Palace also will serve a Chicory Cold Brew from Joffrey's Coffee [$5.49], topped with sweet cream and a cane syrup sourced from New Orleans. Chicory is a New Orleans tradition in coffee, originally added as an extender, but many people grew to love the unique flavor hit it added. If you didn't grow up with that, you might not be a fan, but the cream and the cane syrup hit my palate harder than the chicory, anyway.

Tiana's Palace opens on September 7 in New Orleans Square. Mobile Order will be available. And sometime next year, the Tiana's Foods cooperative opens its biggest location yet, when Tiana's Bayou Adventure debuts as the replacement for Splash Mountain.

