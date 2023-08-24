New Disney theme park land set for spring opening

Tokyo DisneySea dropped a ton of new information today about its upcoming Fantasy Springs area, including attraction names and an opening season.

Fantasy Springs will open next spring at Tokyo DisneySea, creating a new home in the park for Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan attractions.

The name for the Frozen section of the new port (as DisneySea calls its lands) will be Frozen Kingdom. Its main attraction will be the Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey boat ride. The section also will feature a counter-service restaurant called Royal Banquet of Arendelle that will offer both indoor and outdoor dining. A second food and beverage location, Oaken’s OK Foods will be a small snack shop.

The Tangled-themed section of Fantasy Springs will be Rapunzel’s Forest. Anchoring this area will be the Rapunzel's Lantern Festival boat ride, which will be joined by The Snuggly Duckling counter-service restaurant.

Completing the port will be Peter Pan’s Never Land, which will feature two new attractions: Peter Pan’s Never Land, a 3D ride with a 40-inch height restriction, and Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies. This section also will include a counter-service dining location, Lookout Cookout, as well as the Pixie Hollow meet and greet location for Tinker Bell.

Tokyo Disney also released a new video showing concept art and current images of the new areas.

These three sections are not the only components of the Fantasy Springs expansion. The new land also will be home to the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel. It will include two buildings: the deluxe Fantasy Chateau, with 419 rooms, and the luxury Grand Chateau, with 56 rooms. The hotel will offer three restaurants: the buffet-style Fantasy Springs Restaurant, the Grand Paradis Lounge, and La Libellule, a table service restaurant with French cuisine that will be available exclusively for guests of the Grand Chateau.

