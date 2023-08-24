Round-up: More Disney, Delusion, and Death Eaters

Time for another Thursday theme park news round-up. Since we've been taking about New Orleans-inspired food this week, let's start there.

I wrote earlier how Disneyland is leaning into more intense New Orleans flavors with its Tiana's Palace makeover of the former French Market restaurant. But out in Downtown Disney, the former Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen is moving toward more California flavors with its transition into Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio.

The restaurant hosted a media event last night to show off some of the new flavors on its menu, and I posted a report to Theme Park Insider's social media: Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. (Please follow us!)

So if you're looking for more of a mash-up of California and Louisiana flavors, rather than the pure taste of New Orleans, at the Disneyland Resort, Jazz Kitchen is your choice. Jazz Kitchen and its new quick service companion - Beignets Expressed - did offer a flavored beignet that I liked better than the Tiana's Palace lemon bomb, too.

Keeping in Southern California, Thirteenth Floor is back this Halloween with its next iteration of Delusion, at the historic Phillips Mansion in Pomona. Running select nights from September 21 through November 19, Delusion: Nocturnes & Nightmares is an one-hour immersive theater experience that will call back to previous years' stories.

"With eight seasons of this incredible journey we call Delusion, all things have led to this year's story," Creator Jon Braver said. "I gave it much thought and felt an anthology of Delusion stories, woven together like a terrifying tapestry, into an epic live experience would be something both Delusion fans (aka Delusionals) and newcomers alike will revel in."

Tickets start at $89.99 and will go on sale soon via the Delusion website.

Also on the Halloween beat, Universal Orlando has announced that the Death Eaters will make their official Diagon Alley debut at Universal Studios Florida this fall. The followers of the Dark Lord will appear in the land, challenging visitors to join them, on select nights starting September 1 and continuing through November 4.

Back in California, Monterey's Treasure Hunt: The Ride is running a Labor Day weekend sale, with all regular-priced tickets upgraded to an unlimited ride pass for the day. Those tickets start at $17.99 and are available via the ride's website or on site at the ticket desk.

Finally, Destination D23 has announced its schedule for the fan event at the Walt Disney World Resort. At 9:15am Eastern on Saturday, September 9, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro will get the event going with his "A Celebration of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow" presentation, which will be live-streamed on the Destination D23 website.

Later that day, at 4:20pm Eastern, EPCOT gets the spotlight with a presentation entitled "EPCOT: Always in a State of Becoming," including details uncovered by the Marty Sklar Archives. The event is sold out and runs September 8-10 at the Contemporary Resort's convention center.

