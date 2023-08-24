Knott's Scary Farm reveals 50th anniversary line-up

Three new mazes and the return of The Hanging will lead the 50th edition of Knott’s Berry Farm’s industry-creating Halloween event, Knott’s Scary Farm.

The new mazes this year will include the movie-themed "Cinema Slasher," an extension of the Gore-ing 20s story with "Room 13," and a 50th anniversary tribute maze that name-checks Knott's first maze, from 1977, in "The Chilling Chambers."

Returning mazes this year include:

The Grimoire and Bloodline 1842, added last year

Mesmer: Sideshow of the Mind, added in 2021

Wax Works and Origins: The Curse of Calico, added in 2019

Dark Entities and The Depths, added in 2018

Knott’s confirmed that this will be the final year for Dark Entities.

Four scare zones return this year: Carnevil, the Gore-ing 20s, Forsaken Lake, and the traditional Ghost Town Streets. The “new” scare zone will be the return of a reimagined classic from Scary Farm’s past - The Gauntlet.

Finally, The Hanging Uncancelled will bring Knott’s irreverent current-events satire show back to the park after a four-year absence, this time to the Wagon Camp. (Let’s hope that Knott’s punches up this time, rather than punching down for cheap laughs. And there are more than enough "punching up" targets this year to fill 100 Hangings.)

Another new show this year will be Music, Monsters and Mayhem in the Walter Knott Theater. The show will call back to 50 years of Scary Farm with music and comedy. Another classic production, Dr. Cleaver Returns, will play the Bird Cage, while Carnaval du Grotesque will be back on the Calico Mine Stage.

The theme park industry's original after-hours Halloween event started in 1973 and is celebrating its 50th season this year. Knott's Scary Farm will run for 29 nights, starting September 21 and continuing through October 31.

