Knott's Scary Farm reveals 50th anniversary line-up

Three new mazes and the return of The Hanging will lead the 50th edition of Knott’s Berry Farm’s industry-creating Halloween event, Knott’s Scary Farm.
The new mazes this year will include the movie-themed "Cinema Slasher," an extension of the Gore-ing 20s story with "Room 13," and a 50th anniversary tribute maze that name-checks Knott's first maze, from 1977, in "The Chilling Chambers."
Returning mazes this year include:
Knott’s confirmed that this will be the final year for Dark Entities.
Four scare zones return this year: Carnevil, the Gore-ing 20s, Forsaken Lake, and the traditional Ghost Town Streets. The “new” scare zone will be the return of a reimagined classic from Scary Farm’s past - The Gauntlet.
Finally, The Hanging Uncancelled will bring Knott’s irreverent current-events satire show back to the park after a four-year absence, this time to the Wagon Camp. (Let’s hope that Knott’s punches up this time, rather than punching down for cheap laughs. And there are more than enough "punching up" targets this year to fill 100 Hangings.)
Another new show this year will be Music, Monsters and Mayhem in the Walter Knott Theater. The show will call back to 50 years of Scary Farm with music and comedy. Another classic production, Dr. Cleaver Returns, will play the Bird Cage, while Carnaval du Grotesque will be back on the Calico Mine Stage.
The theme park industry's original after-hours Halloween event started in 1973 and is celebrating its 50th season this year. Knott's Scary Farm will run for 29 nights, starting September 21 and continuing through October 31.
I was in attendance and yeah, not a fan of The Hanging coming back. I wasn’t a fan of the show(It gets extremely dated on the first showing and it’s just not fun). Though my favorite moment was everyone booing at that no boo charm or whatever that “don’t scare me” charm.
Yeah, they announced that they would sell a $15 necklace that is supposed to keep monsters from targeting you in the scare zones (but not the mazes). Other parks have done these, but at that price it’s a cash grab. And even if they’re free, they encourage attendance by people who aren’t interested in the vibe. Why do that?
Looks like a very strong year for Scary Farm. Cinema Slasher and Chilling Chambers both look like great additions to the maze lineup (Room 13 sounded a bit more questionable), and unlike some I'm glad to see The Hanging return as it's such an iconic part of the event. The one miss IMO is the decision to sell No Boo necklaces, which I think are fine for an included event like Six Flags Fright Fest, but really have no place at a separate ticket haunt event that's strongly recommended for 13 and up (my best guess is they're intended for chaperones, but I suspect they'll result in more age-inappropriate children at the event). Knott's has admittedly been very hit or miss for the past couple years, but hopefully this year's event winds up being the hit it needs after the disastrous performance it experienced last year.
Funny you bring up Fright Fest because they have done something similar to the No Boo charm in the past and it didn’t work. Parents bought them for their kids and while the scare-actors didn’t scare the kids, the kids were still scared because of the close proximity of being with scare actors, the mood, the atmosphere and getting scared when hearing people screams nearby.
calling the show, "uncanceled" doesn't give me great hope they've learned any lessons.