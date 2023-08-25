Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Looking for 2024's top new attractions around the world

August 25, 2023, 2:42 PM · Earlier this week, we talked about 10 promising new attractions coming to the United States next year. Today, let's look around to the rest of the world for top new theme park attractions in 2024.

I will list these in alphabetical order of their parks, then invite you to vote on which one you find most exciting. While all of these have been announced for a 2024 opening, there always remain the possibility of delays.

Alton Towers

Dreamworld

Efteling

Europa-Park

Thorpe Park

Tokyo DisneySea

Universal Studios Japan

Universal Studios Singapore

Warner Bros. Movie World

Obviously, there will be other attractions opening next year at parks around the world, so I am offering a "something else" option for those. If you're a fan of one of those, please tell us in the comments why it should be on our radar, too.


You might also like:

* * *
For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (1)

AgustinMacias
AgustinMacias
August 25, 2023 at 3:51 PM

Another Minion Land? Yawn…

You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.

Knott's Scary Farm reveals 50th anniversary line-up

Knott's Scary Farm reveals 50th anniversary line-up

Park tickets

Visitors guides

Weekly newsletter