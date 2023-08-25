Looking for 2024's top new attractions around the world

Earlier this week, we talked about 10 promising new attractions coming to the United States next year. Today, let's look around to the rest of the world for top new theme park attractions in 2024.

I will list these in alphabetical order of their parks, then invite you to vote on which one you find most exciting. While all of these have been announced for a 2024 opening, there always remain the possibility of delays.

Alton Towers

Project Horizon - Unnamed dark ride on the site of the former Alton Mouse.

Dreamworld

Jungle Rush - Roller coaster from Vekoma, featuring an inclined turntable and 12 airtime elements.

Efteling

Danse Macabre - New model of spinning ride from Intamin replaces Spookslot and opens in 2024.

Europa-Park

Voltron Nevera powered by Rimac - A 4,544-foot, 105-foot-tall Mack Rides Stryker Coaster with a top speed of 56 mph anchoring the park's new Croatia land.

Thorpe Park

Project Exodus - Unnamed roller coaster promised to be the UK's tallest and fastest.

Tokyo DisneySea

Fantasy Springs - New "port" between Arabian Coast and Lost River Delta that will include four new attractions - Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, Rapunzel's Lantern Festival, Peter Pan’s Never Land, and Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies - and a hotel.

Universal Studios Japan

Donkey Kong - Super Nintendo World expansion with a new roller coaster.

Universal Studios Singapore

Minion Land - Another "Despicable Me"-themed land.

Warner Bros. Movie World

Flash: Speed Force - Intamin Surf Rider coaster.

Obviously, there will be other attractions opening next year at parks around the world, so I am offering a "something else" option for those. If you're a fan of one of those, please tell us in the comments why it should be on our radar, too.



