Looking for 2024's top new attractions around the world

10 promising new attractions coming to the United States next year. Today, let's look around to the rest of the world for top new theme park attractions in 2024.Earlier this week, we talked about
I will list these in alphabetical order of their parks, then invite you to vote on which one you find most exciting. While all of these have been announced for a 2024 opening, there always remain the possibility of delays.
Alton Towers
Dreamworld
Efteling
Europa-Park
Thorpe Park
Tokyo DisneySea
Universal Studios Japan
Universal Studios Singapore
Warner Bros. Movie World
Obviously, there will be other attractions opening next year at parks around the world, so I am offering a "something else" option for those. If you're a fan of one of those, please tell us in the comments why it should be on our radar, too.
You might also like:
* * *
For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Another Minion Land? Yawn…