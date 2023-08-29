Disney pushes Treasure reveal as hurricane approaches

Disney Cruise Line is postponing the reveal of its newest cruise ship in response to Hurricane Idalia's impending arrival in Florida.

DCL had planned a webcast of the reveal event for its upcoming Disney Treasure cruise ship tomorrow morning at 11am Eastern time. However, with Idalia on course to be hitting Florida - potentially as a major hurricane - around that time, Disney has chosen to postpone the online reveal event until next week.

So watch here on Tuesday, September 5 at 11am Eastern for all the details about Disney's newest ship, which is the sibling of the Disney Wish that debuted last year. You can see a recap of our coverage of the Wish's initial sailing here: All Aboard the Disney Cruise Line's New Disney Wish.

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed in Disney's latest earnings call that the Treasure is set to begin sailing in the final three months of 2024. The ship is now under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, and you can see our latest post on the construction progress at Disney Treasure is another step closer to sailing and Peter Pan, Captain Hook spar aboard the Disney Treasure.

