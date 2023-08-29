Here's the latest from Walt Disney World on Hurricane Idalia

Walt Disney World is not cutting its theme park hours as Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida, but it is making other preparations in advance of the storm, including dropping room rates for evacuees.

Disney is waiving all reservation change and cancellation fees for WDW resort check-ins through September 4. For guests currently staying at a Walt Disney World resort, they can extend their stay at discounted rates through August 31 if their travel plans have been affected by the storm. Those guests should visit their hotel's front desk for instructions.

Walt Disney World is offering Florida residents evacuating from Idalia and first responders assisting in storm-related recovery efforts 50% off Disney Resort hotel stays on the evenings of August 29-31. Evacuees should call 407-W-DISNEY to book, while first responders should call 407-828-3200 (Option 3). The offer is open for new bookings only and is subject to availability.

Idalia's current track has the storm hitting Florida north of Cedar Key on the Gulf coast tomorrow around 8am. The National Hurricane Center now is forecasting the Idalia to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall. The storm's expected path should take its eye well north of the Orlando area, but high winds and rain still could affect the theme parks and resort areas.

Busch Gardens Tampa yesterday said that it would close at 3pm today and remained closed Wednesday due to the storm. No other major parks in the area have announced operational changes.

