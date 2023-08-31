Long-awaited airport terminal to open near theme park resort

Abu Dhabi's new airport terminal is finally set to welcome its first passengers, in November this year.

The new Terminal A is located just over three miles from the Ferrari World, SeaWorld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi theme parks on Yas Island, making it perhaps the closest and most convenient major airport terminal to theme parks in the world.

Abu Dhabi's new terminal has been under construction for more than a decade. Known as the Midfield Terminal during its development, the facility first was slated to open in 2017, but was pushed back and then further delayed by the pandemic. At 742,000 square meters [183 acres], it will be one of the world's largest terminals, servicing up to 79 aircraft at one time and processing up to 11,000 passengers per hour.



The new Terminal A

Its main occupant will be Abu Dhabi's Etihad airline, which is one of the world's top-rated airlines but is probably better known to many these days as the jersey and stadium sponsor of the treble-winning Manchester City football club. The new airport should open just in time for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix, held on the Yas Marina Circuit track on Yas Island.

Abu Dhabi [airport code AUH] is a pre-clearance airport for United States citizens, meaning that you clear U.S. Customs in Abu Dhabi before flying back to the U.S., allowing you to depart or connect swiftly as a domestic passenger upon arrival.

