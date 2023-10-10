'Moana' set to sail on Disney's new cruise ship

Disney Cruise Line has announced which Disney franchise will be featured in the new show on the new Disney Treasure cruise ship, which sets sail late next year.

"Disney The Tale of Moana" will be the third show to play in the Disney Treasure's Walt Disney Theatre. The DCL's first Moana-themed Broadway-style production will join Disney Seas the Adventure and Beauty and the Beast when the new ship begins sailing in December 2024. (Follow the links above for our reviews of those other shows.)

Like the DCL's Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and Aladdin shows, the Moana production will bring the movie's story to life on stage in a slightly condensed retelling, featuring songs from the film's score.

Casting notices for the Moana production will be posted on Disney's auditions website.

Disney last month revealed many of the elements that cruise fans will find aboard its new ship, which will sail from Port Canaveral. You can get that line-up in our post, Here's what cruise fans will find aboard the new Disney Treasure. (Looks like I was wrong about my Encanto prediction.)

