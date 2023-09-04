Here's where you can see 'Rogers: The Musical' after it closed

After a two-month run, Disneyland closed its new Marvel musical this month, just as it promised to do.

When Disneyland announced that it would stage a real-life version of "Rogers: The Musical" at Disney California Adventure's Hyperion Theater, it said that the show would close August 31. Many Disney fans had hoped that Disneyland would extend the limited-engagement production after it opened to positive reviews [see 'Rogers: The Musical' delivers a winner for Disneyland for ours], but Disney kept its word and the Hyperion is once again dark - just in time for the popular Halloween and Holiday seasons.

In case you missed it, we recorded the debut performance, so you can continue to watch "Rogers: The Musical" here.

DCA's Hyperion Theater holds nearly 2,000 guests. Losing several shows a day there is a big hit to the park's capacity, meaning that Disneyland needs to allow fewer park reservations each day or else fans will see longer wait times throughout the park as there's less for those guests to do there. The old Aladdin show ran for over a decade, and the Frozen production that replaced it had a good four-year run before the pandemic lockdown closed it.

"Rogers: The Musical" was the first show to run at the Hyperion since the park reopened in April 2021. Let's hope that Disney does not take another two years to get something back on stage at the Hyperion again.

