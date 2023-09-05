Disney reveals details on its first-ever Zootopia land

Disney today revealed a ton of new details about its first Zootopia-themed land, including the names of its new ride, restaurant and shop, but it still hasn't yet given us an official opening date.

Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland will feature an all-new trackless dark ride called Zootopia: Hot Pursuit.



Zootopia: Hot Pursuit's police car-themed ride vehicle. All images courtesy Shanghai Disneyland

"From sliding across the ice of Tundra Town and flying off the track onto the busy streets of Sahara Square to plummeting from the canopies in a gondola in the Rainforest District, guests will enjoy fun-filled turns, spins, slides, and drops in this family-fun attraction on their mission to rescue Gazelle from her kidnapper, Bellwether," Shanghai Disney said in its press release.



Rainforest Runaway scene in Zootopia: Hot Pursuit

While there will be media on the ride portion of the attraction, the ride and its queue also will feature Audio Animatronics of Officer Clawhauser, Chief Bogo, Judy Hopps, and Nick Wilde, as well as other Zootopia citizens.



Chief Bogo

Guests also will be able to meet Zootopia's characters at the Zootopia Park Apartments, which was previewed in the Walt Disney Imagineering pavilion at the D23 Expo last year. Meanwhile, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde will greet fans at the Zootopia Recruitment Station.

Zooptopia's food service location will Jumbeaux’s Cafe.

The land will serve a variety of items inspired by the Walt Disney Studios Animation film, including a hawthorn berry-flavored Disney Zootopia Popsicle, a raspberry-flavored "Chocolate Marshmallow" pop, a Carrot Shaped Lollipop, two sizes of donuts, and a Disney Zootopia Blueberry Pie.

The land's store will be Fashions by Fru Fru, which will sell more than 200 products, including many designed especially for the land. Within the store will be two special areas themed after Yax and Duke Weaselton.



Fashions by Fru Fru

