Disney reveals details on its first-ever Zootopia land

Disney today revealed a ton of new details about its first Zootopia-themed land, including the names of its new ride, restaurant and shop, but it still hasn't yet given us an official opening date.
Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland will feature an all-new trackless dark ride called Zootopia: Hot Pursuit.
"From sliding across the ice of Tundra Town and flying off the track onto the busy streets of Sahara Square to plummeting from the canopies in a gondola in the Rainforest District, guests will enjoy fun-filled turns, spins, slides, and drops in this family-fun attraction on their mission to rescue Gazelle from her kidnapper, Bellwether," Shanghai Disney said in its press release.
While there will be media on the ride portion of the attraction, the ride and its queue also will feature Audio Animatronics of Officer Clawhauser, Chief Bogo, Judy Hopps, and Nick Wilde, as well as other Zootopia citizens.
Guests also will be able to meet Zootopia's characters at the Zootopia Park Apartments, which was previewed in the Walt Disney Imagineering pavilion at the D23 Expo last year. Meanwhile, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde will greet fans at the Zootopia Recruitment Station.
Zooptopia's food service location will Jumbeaux’s Cafe.
The land will serve a variety of items inspired by the Walt Disney Studios Animation film, including a hawthorn berry-flavored Disney Zootopia Popsicle, a raspberry-flavored "Chocolate Marshmallow" pop, a Carrot Shaped Lollipop, two sizes of donuts, and a Disney Zootopia Blueberry Pie.
The land's store will be Fashions by Fru Fru, which will sell more than 200 products, including many designed especially for the land. Within the store will be two special areas themed after Yax and Duke Weaselton.
Is Zootopia more popular in China? Because it seems to have no presence here, my kids never watch it or speak of it, and I'm not aware of any fanbase for it (as with Frozen, Moana; etc.)
Zootopia was a blockbuster is both the United States and China
I long imagines changing the train ride to Rafiki's into a Zootopia attraction.
@aaron Whether is "was" a blockbuster was not my question. You never hear about it, I don't see merchandise in the parks, there's no talk of a sequel, it seems to have come and gone in a flash, unlike many other Disney properties. Maybe it has more of a presence in China?
Colonel, you must have forgotten about Bob Iger's announcement back in February of sequels for Zootopia along with Frozen and Toy Story being in the works.
They also did a series on Disney+
It's the announcement and the D+ series that give me hope a replacement for Dinorama or a completely new area for Zootopia is possible for WDW (at some point, Dinorama has to go!)
"You never hear about it... seems to have gone in a flash." That sounds very similar to another IP-based land announced for Animal Kingdom back in 2011. Zootopia made nearly $350 million domestically, plus nearly $700 million in other countries, with over a billion dollar box office total. The movie was successful. All I gotta say is this looks cool, and would look even cooler tucked away in the jungles of Animal Kingdom. And I'm not even a big fan of the movie lol.
I really hope that they wouldn’t remove the Dinosaur dark ride. Hell, if you have to retheme it to zootopia then so be it. But don’t lose the ride please. It’s a way more reliable Indiana Jones.
The photos and concept art for this attraction look outstanding
To add to the discussion regarding current popularity of Zootopia - wanted to throw out there the power of the Disney Animated Musical and how crucial music is to the staying power of an animated IP.
Music allows a relatively passive movie watching experience to morph into something much more interactive, emotional, and tangible.
I applaud Disney for deciding not to oversaturate the Animated Musical concept during the Revival period of the 2010s (like how it became a lame animated movie trope by the end of the 90’s renaissance) - but all of the Disney animated movies that really stick out have music.
There's a sequel in the works.
I think Zooptopia lives in the "popular Disney IP" zone that's unique because it isn't a fairly tale / musical.
Wreck It-Ralph, Zooptopia, Big Hero 6 were / are all popular...but their presence in the parks may not necessarily reflect that. However, we see that is changing with San Fransokyo recently opening, this new Zooptopia land, etc.
The properties themselves are popular and have either sequels (Ralph), upcoming sequels (Zooptia) or Disney + series (Zopptopia & Big Hero ^ both have Disney+ series)
So, should we be expecting an announcement of this coming to Florida at next year's D23?
Honestly, it looks like a really good land, but unfortunately it follows the model of Disney creating IP minilands that don't have a whole lot in them. I was hoping there might be a bit more in the way of supporting attractions for this one, but it seems it's just going to be the headliner (which is probably Shanghai's ROTR). Not sure if I'll ever make it to China to experience the land there, but a duplicate stateside would definitely get me planning a trip.
As for the IP's relevance, while there isn't as much Zootopia media as there are of many of Disney's princess franchises, it's certainly popular enough to carry a land and is probably much more recognizable to the public than Princess and the Frog.
I really hope this doesn't end up in Animal Kingdom, if it ends up at Walt Disney World at all. it just doesn't fit the naturalism theme that makes Animal Kingdom such a great park.
I'm with Jacob, Zootopia is a terrible fit for Animal Kingdom and would make much more sense at Hollywood Studios in the dead-end Animation Courtyard area. The central joke of Zootopia is that it's things normal people do every day, except it's animals so each task gets a little animal joke added to it. It's essentially the polar opposite of DAK's core theme.
If we have to have another 2010s IP in Dino-rama my dream remains that they lure Joe Rohde out of retirement to helm a Moana area. My expectations are much lower than that, though. As for this land, it doesn't matter what they install at Shanghai Disneyland since I and most people reading this won't ever visit there, though the dark ride looks fun.
@twobits yeah, I must have overlooked it, or maybe I just forgot it, the way I forgot this movie. I have two Disney kids right at the target age, and while I hear them and their friends talk about Disney movies constantly, this one literally never comes up once.
@ Evan: animation courtyard is a brilliant idea
100 percent agreed that animation courtyard is my preferred destination if this gets replicated elsewhere.
The question now is does DAK keep Dinosaur and replace only the Dino-rama area of Dinoland USA with Zootopia or does DAK replace all of Dinoland USA with a Zootopia land?