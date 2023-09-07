Halloween's return kicks off a season of changes at Disneyland

Halloween Time has returned to the Disneyland Resort. And that's just the start of a season of additions and changes at Walt Disney's original theme park.

We have the complete list of the returning Halloween Time attraction overlays and entertainment in our Disneyland Halloween Time preview post from last week. Even though most of the returning entertainment is unchanged, there's always a new gingerbread house in the ballroom on Haunted Mansion Holiday. So enjoy our video ride-through of this year's installation.

In other changes around Disneyland, the new "The Princess and the Frog"-themed restaurant has taken over the former French Market space in New Orleans Square, and we posted a review here: Tiana's Palace restaurant opens at Disneyland

Starting September 29, Disneyland will debut a new limited-time nighttime entertainment offering called "The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural." This production will include "a jazz score and projections that tell a short, whimsical tale of a mischievous little frog," Disneyland said in its press release. That joins the previously announced Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz Band, which is helping fill the gap on the Rivers of America caused by the continued repair of Fantasmic! [See Fantasmic delayed at Disneyland until spring 2024.]



Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz Band. Photo courtesy Disneyland

Disneyland also confirmed today that the reimagined Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney's Swiss Family Robinson will open sometime this fall. Stay tuned for more details on that.

