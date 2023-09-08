Disney confirms opening date for its first 'Frozen'-themed land

It looks like we did not need to wait until Saturday morning to get one of the Disney theme park reveals on our wish list.

Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro is scheduled to tell fans about several new theme park developments during his Saturday morning presentation at the Destination D23 event at the Walt Disney World Resort. Earlier this week, I listed some of the items that I wished to hear about in D'Amaro's talk in a post, Fans look for answers this weekend at Disney's Destination D23.

One of those items was an official opening date for the new World of Frozen land that's coming to Hong Kong Disneyland this fall. Today, the park revealed that date - November 20.

"World of Frozen is set to make its grand debut at Hong Kong Disneyland on November 20, marking an exciting milestone for the park's expansion," Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Managing Director Michael Moriarty said. "This beloved franchise will elevate Hong Kong Disneyland's global presence. We are excited to offer our guests an enchanting and immersive experience, where they can explore the captivating wonders of Arendelle."

Disney's first Frozen-themed land transports visitors to Arendelle from "Frozen" and "Frozen 2," where they will find two rides: the Frozen Ever After boat ride and an all-new family roller coaster, Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs.

Stay tuned to Theme Park Insider tomorrow for more Disney theme parks news from Destination D23, as well as in the weeks ahead for more on World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland.

