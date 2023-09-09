Walt Disney World reveals big changes for Animal Kingdom

Disney today revealed that Walt Disney Imagineering is working on transforming Dinoland USA at Disney's Animal Kingdom into a new land featuring attractions based on Encanto and Indiana Jones.
At this morning's Destination D23 event at the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro and Walt Disney Imagineering Chief Creative Officer Bruce Vaughn outlined some of the "blue sky" ideas that WDI is working on for the next decade. Among those, big changes at the Disney Animal Kingdom theme park.
"Over the next decade, we're gonna have more projects underway than at any point in our history," D'Amaro said. "We are planning to invest billions of dollars in our destinations around the world."
WDI has been working on the plans to retheme Dinoland USA to what Vaughn called the "tropical Americas" - Central and northern South America. Since Dinoland's Dinosaur attraction runs on a layout identical to the original Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland, switching that ride to the Indiana Jones theme would seem an obvious step, though no one mentioned that connection during the presentation.
Dinoland had been tapped by fans to be the site of an American installation of the Zootopia land that's coming to Shanghai Disneyland. However, D'Amaro said that Zootopia instead will be coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom as the theme for a new show at the Tree of Life.
As for when Zootopia will open at Shanghai Disneyland, we did not get an opening date for that new land, nor did we get a more specific opening date for Tiana's Bayou Adventure, the Splash Mountain replacement themed to "The Princess and the Frog" that is coming to Disneyland and Magic Kingdom next year.
D'Amaro did reveal some Magic Kingdom enhancements, however, including a new Country Bear show, to be called "Country Bear Musical Jamboree," that will open next year. Just up the street on the park's west side, the Hatbox Ghost also will debut inside the Magic Kingdom's Haunted Mansion in late November, D'Amaro said. Finally, Imagineering is working on a design for a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge in Adventureland, saying that it will provide a new home for the old Barker Bird that once appeared at the ride's entrance.
At EPCOT, Journey of Water Inspired by Moana will open officially on October 16, while the park's World Celebration area will be complete by December. Moana will begin greeting EPCOT guests next to the Journey of Water walk-through on October 16, and Figment will begin greeting guests inside the Imagination pavilion starting tomorrow.
We also learned that the new World Showcase Lagoon nighttime spectacular, "Luminous: The Symphony of Us" will debut December 5. And in perhaps the biggest news drop for EPCOT, WDI revealed that it again will reimagine the Test Track ride.
"We're reaching back into the history of the pavilion, taking inspiration from the original World of Motion and bringing that spirit of optimism to this next iteration of Test Track," WDI Executive Creative Director Scott Mallwitz said.
Over at Star Tours, that Star Wars-themed ride also is getting a refresh, with Ashoka joining the experience next year at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
For Disney California Adventure, the presentation shared a look at concept art for the ride vehicle on the new Avengers Campus dark ride. There's still no timeline or name for that multiverse adventure, but we did see what looks like a motion base ride vehicle for that attraction.
"The design combines elements of Tony Stark’s time-suits with Xandarian jump points and Wakandan technology to create a vehicle that combines portal technology and flight capabilities to maneuver through the skies, transporting heroes to remote worlds in a matter of moments," Disneyland said in a press release.
Elsewhere around the world, Disney Signature Experiences President Thomas Mazloum revealed that the Disney Cruise Line's new port of call in the Bahamas will be called Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point and that it will open with a June 6 preview cruise on the Disney Magic. And the former Global Dream ship that DCL obtained and is completing for cruises out of Singapore will be called the Disney Adventure. It will begin sailing in 2025.
Retheming Dinosaur the Ride to a plussed version of Indiana Jones is the best possible replacement scenario for this IMO. I also think that an Encanto land would fit perfectly over there. Hoping that these ideas come to fruition. All of these “blue sky” presentations are a nice quick fix of adrenaline and excitement, but I’d love to hear about something more concrete. My guess would be that they will unveil the next big phase of development after the Tiana splash Mountain re-theme is completed. Either way, it’s encouraging that they are planning on investing as much as they say they are over the next decade.
I would honestly welcome another slow moving dark ride in the vein of world of motion for test track, with a random blast off at the end lol
This reminds me of that old Madtv skit with Steve Jobs introducing the Irack during Iraq war, except instead of the Irack its IP. "We must put in more IP!!!!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rw2nkoGLhrE
I was hoping they would keep some aspect of dinosaurs within the park to keep up with the theme of animals from the past, present and fantastical. That logo they have for the park is going to be even more obtuse, especially since they cheaped out on doing Beastly Kingdom and didn’t put in dragons like they originally were going to.
And now we know why Joe Rohde gave up on Disney - they suck. Walt’s legacy was and still is being ruined by the company and now Joe’s legacy is also being ruined. Bravo.
Some good stuff in there. Central America seems like a reasonable theme that works with those properties, and getting rid of Test Tracks computer simulation line drawing style would be very welcome.
However there’s nothing too exciting that would suggest any serious competition for Epic Universe.
Make Chopper the astromech for Star Tours and I'm in
Mixed feelings about some of these developments. I'm fine with Dino-Rama going away, but Dinosaur is a solid ride that I'd hate to lose. If it must be Indiana Jones, then I hope it is different from Temple of the Forbidden Eye because a re-theme to a ride from nearly 30 years ago is not the answer.
I will miss It's Tough to Be a Bug but at 25 years old, it is showing its age both in animation and effects. Zootopia's fine I suppose, but making the centerpiece of the park about bugs was perfect since they are the heart of the animal kingdom.
Excited about Test Track. The current Tron-like theming isn't really needed anymore now that we have an actual Tron ride.
The new Avengers ride features a "motion base ride vehicle"? Does that mean Star Tours knock-off shaky movie theater?
Hard to imagine they're building an Avengers ride given how quickly the Marvel brand is sinking. Will it feature Robert Downey Jr?
ATTENTION PLEASE: Overtime hours for Walt Disney Concept Artists has been approved.
As I see it:
- Any major expansion is going to cost north of a billion bucks. Disney may be waiting to see how the Hulu thing and the Spectrum thing plays out before pulling the trigger on a big construction project. Additionally, there should be little doubt that WDW will enjoy a windfall from any spike in Central Florida tourism that comes from the opening of UEU.
- One of the best ways to control construction costs is in the pre-construction phase using building information modelling (clash identification) and virtual design construction to avoid significant design changes during construction. Such exercises are time consuming (which can slow the commencement of construction) but offer great return on investment over the long run. That very well could be what Disney is currently managing.
- It also strikes me that Disney is banking on small ball success. We hit the CM preview of Moana at EPCOT yesterday. It's nice but not a gate-crasher by any means. However, as the part of a whole sum, I can see it giving great depth to the new Future World expansion. If they follow through with the 'World of Motion' thing EPCOT becomes a force (again). So Disney completes existing projects (Future World and Tianna at MKP) and it puts enough wind in its sails through 2025. If that follows with a 'Zootopia' movie at DAK in late 2026 ... Well, they'll be fine. I would define "fine" as being: If attendance stalls at the WDW parks, that experience will not be much different from what USF, IOA or SWO experiences.
- Lastly, D23 2024 next August damn well needs to be a thermonuclear event. Projected opening dates (at least years), opening dates (at least years), opening dates (at least years)! Also, for the love of God, get Josh D'Amaro off that stage. He is such a weak spokesman. For all the complaints about Bob Chapek at least there was reason to believe that he played a significant role in the decision making process. Stop being a celebrity and start demonstrating a commitment to working behind-the-scenes in park operations and development. Neil Patrick Harris has said (on camera) had he not been an actor he would've had wanted to be an Imagineer. He needs to be the host at D23 2024 in Anaheim.
By the way, the most surprising/disappointing part of today's (non) event, was not a word about PLAY/'Wonders of Life'.
This is an actual building. Rumor is they fixed the roof. This is PRIME theme park real estate. They don't have to follow through on the PLAY! concept but ... I mean ... Come on, man!
Motion base ride vehicle would be like Spider-Man or Transformers. Star Tours would be a motion base theater.
I just uploaded some higher resolution versions of the concept art, BTW. Looking at the Tropical Americas land, the temple at the upper right is the current Dinosaur attraction, which will become Indiana Jones. (Please maintain this to Tokyo DisneySea rather than Disneyland standards, Disney. I can dream, right?) The building to center right is the current Restaurantosaurus. Casa Madrigal at the upper left is on the site of the former Primeval Whirl roller coaster and, one presumes, will be the new Encanto ride.
Bottom center looks like a new carousel, presumably to replace the loss of kiddie rides and play areas in DinoLand.
It is weird that this is the second year in a row where D'Amaro went on stage to give the "Here's what we COULD do" caveat that doesn't really commit to anything. These events should be the platform for major announcements, not test trials used to gauge reactions.
The fact that they’re supposedly going to retheme Test Track again, yet are going to do nothing with an utterly putrid Journey Into Imagination ride that is over a decade past it’s expiration date, kind of tells you all you need to know about how serious they are about actually improving EPCOT.
I'm super curious how all the Zootopia haters will wrangle Encanto and Indy as better fits for Animal Kingdom than Zootopia. Unless I'm forgetting something, the animal presence is pretty minor in both properties and not relevant to the core story of either one, plus there really isn't anything remotely related to nature conservation. In my mind, I'd consider this a definite shift from the original idea of the park toward something simply focusing on exotic locations.
Overall, more announced than I expected, but the stuff I was most hoping for was still omitted. Disney seems to be trying to ride hype for potential projects without committing to much, which runs the risk of backfiring if they wind up not delivering on what was teased. If they're going to promote "more projects underway than at any point in our history,", next year's D23 needs to be all in on that and confirm what and when those projects will be or fans might start to become skeptical of such claims.
@TheOldCream - Absolutely disagree with you on Journey Into Imagination. There are other more pressing priorities that would deliver the same ROI at EPCOT. Why waste resources?
With all the reskins for WDW you would expect that the atrocity that is Journey Into Imagination would get one but without a sponsor there will nothing happen there except a meet and greet character that looks proportionally wrong imho.
Anyway, this is going to be cheap and quite fast (for Disney).
There was an interesting piece of concept art released today regarding an eventual MK expansion on the scale of Galaxy’s Edge and Avatar: WoP which seems to suggest a birds eye view of the blue sky concepts teased last year, namely the possible Villains’ Land. On the left of the image you see a peak of Big Thunder Mountain overlooking the land. It’s hard to tell if the expansion is westwardly or eastwardly, and thusly occupying the area behind Splash Mtn / Tianna Bayou adventure or the area we know and love as Tom Sawyer Island (apologies Robert) What is most interesting is if you focus on the image to the center and look to the top of the painting you see a clear silhouette of a castle tower, and a clearly defined Chernobog visage, massive arms outstretched …
Yawn... Disney plans to counter an entire new park with a copy of a decades old ride from California, a tavern, and another redo of test track. I fail to see the "billions of dollars" that Disney keeps insisting that they are spending. Universal is getting ready to eat their lunch... USO and IOA have passed all but the Magic Kingdom, and I see nothing on the horizon that will stop the momentum of the Universal Parks.
Here is the Disney problem, they have a bunch of half day parks; and they are not investing to address this problem. Animal Kingdom, while beautiful and well themed doesn't hold the attention of tweens, and there isn't enough to do. EPCOT has had the same issue, and adding a Moana walk through really doesn't scream repeat utilization and capacity eater. It will be something kids will walk through once, yawn, and move on. For all of the money and effort spend on the Studios, it is still lacking (which is a statement for how big of a ripoff this park once was). My kids are 8 and 10, and were less entertained at the Disney Parks and continually asked when we were visiting Universal on our last trip in February. While the historic dark rides keep the attention of the longtime die hard fans, it isn't something that kids long for. Additionally, with Disney pricing out the average family, Disney faces the real possibility of being a one-time been there done that experience. They are losing the loyalty that was the Disney edge for decades.
I'll wait for more as I can't count how many announced attractions over the decade that never came to be.
That said, about time WDW got a version of the Indy ride and the Encanto stuff looks fun too. I'd love a dark ride like Mystic Mansion for their home and sparks the park up more.
Best meme thus far how's a photo of a 'Game of Thrones' character with the caption "Something is coming. We don't know what, we don't know when ... Oh look there's Muppets".