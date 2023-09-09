D23 Expo to expand in Anaheim next August

At the Destination D23 event at Walt Disney World today, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club announced that its D23 Expo will expand to a new site in Anaheim next summer.

The 2024 D23 Expo will run August 9 to 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, following a kick-off event on August 8 at the Disneyland Resort.

While D23 Expo will fill the Anaheim Convention Center with presentations and exhibitions each day during the event, at night the Expo will expand over to the Honda Center, which will host "marquee shows." (The Honda Center, originally the Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim, is the home of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks. It's located about three miles east of the convention center, straight down Katella Avenue.)

This expansion will be a first for the D23 Expo, which has run exclusively at the Anaheim Convention Center since its beginning. In addition to the events at the Honda Center, D23 will be sponsoring a D23 Day at Angel Stadium before the Expo kicks off, where fans can watch the Los Angeles Angels take on the New York Mets on August 4.

Tickets for the 2024 D23 Expo will go on sale next spring. The kickoff celebration at Disneyland and the D23 Day at Angels Stadium will be separately ticketed events, Disney said today.

