Disneyland settles Magic Key lawsuit

The Disneyland Resort has settled a lawsuit over its Magic Key annual pass program.

According to the proposed settlement for the case that was filed in U.S. federal court, Disneyland will pay a total of $9.5 million to plaintiffs and their attorneys. That will work out to a payment of $67.41 to each of the estimated 103,000-plus former Dream Key passholders represented in the case.

A Dream Key passholder filed the lawsuit, claiming that Disney falsely promoted the Dream Key as having "no blockout" access to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. While Disneyland promoted the top level of Magic Key as having no blockout dates, it also consistently stated that advance reservations were required to use a Magic Key pass to enter the parks and that those reservations were limited. [See Here's the Scoop on Disneyland's New Annual Pass Program for our coverage of Disneyland's original Magic Key announcement.]

Ultimately, rather than asking a jury to decide whether "no blockout dates" meant a level of undelivered access to the parks or not, the parties decide to settle.

Disneyland withdrew the Dream Key when it began allowing Magic Key holders to renew their passes in August 2022, replacing it with the Inspire Key, which is blocked out around the Christmas and New Year's holidays. The Disneyland Resort currently is not selling any levels of its Magic Key passes to new customers. Existing Magic Key holders may continue to renew their passes starting 30 days before their expiration, however.

