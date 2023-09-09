Soarin' Over California is coming back to Walt Disney World

Get ready to smell the orange groves again. The original version of Soarin' is coming back to EPCOT later this month.

Walt Disney World announced this afternoon that Soarin' Over California will return to The Land pavilion in EPCOT's World Nature on September 22. Disney is bringing the original show back as part of the Disney100 celebration of the company's 100th anniversary.

Soarin' Over California has returned on several occasions to its original theater in Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, but this will be the show's first return to EPCOT since the Soarin' Around the World production opened in 2016.

Disney said that the return is for a limited time only, but has not yet revealed a closing date for Soarin' Over California.

Can't wait? Enjoy a preview with our on-ride video of Soarin' Over California, from Disney California Adventure.

If you missed the rest of today's big Disney Parks news drop from the Destination D23 event at Walt Disney World, please check out our round-up in Walt Disney World reveals big changes for Animal Kingdom.

