Penguins put the finishing touch on SeaWorld Yas Island

When SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opened in May, one of its eight realms wasn't quite ready. The indoor park's Antarctica land was physically complete, but had not yet welcomed its inhabitants - King, Gentoo, Rockhopper, Chinstrap, Macaroni, and Adelie penguins.

The penguins since have moved in and found a home in the 1-degree Celsius habitat, which also features SeaWorld's Advanced Animal Lighting System, installed to replicate the seasonal changes of Antarctica.



Photo courtesy SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

"Our state-of-the-art, dynamic penguin habitat ensures optimal conditions for our penguins all year round," SeaWorld Abu Dhabi General Curator Rob Yordi said. "We've made it our mission to provide an authentic and enriching environment for these fascinating animals, whilst offering our visitors an immersive Antarctic experience."

In addition to the penguin habitat, the Yas Island theme park's Antarctica realm also offers an elevated playground called Penguin Play, with slides, climbing nets and soft play elements. For our overview of the rest of the park, please see our visitor's guide to the new SeaWorld Yas Island. Or just check out our walk-around video of the park, from its media debut in May.

