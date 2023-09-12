Disneyland Paris shows off new character-themed hotel suites

The refurbished Disneyland Hotel at the Disneyland Paris Resort will reopen January 25, 2024, Disney announced today.

"This marks a new chapter for Disneyland Paris, as we continue to be one of the leaders of the European tourism industry with our unique blend of immersive storytelling and world-class hospitality," Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski said. "We look forward to welcoming guests to one of the most immersive hotels in Europe."

When it reopens, Paris' Disneyland Hotel will feature 487 newly-redesigned rooms and suites, including 346 Superior Rooms, 82 Deluxe Rooms, 41 Castle Club Rooms, 16 Signature Suites, 1 Princely Suite, and 1 Royal Suite. Prices start at $810 for a one-night stay that includes a two-day ticket to the parks.

The superior rooms will be 438 square feet. All rooms will include free parking and Wifi, as well as Extra Magic Time in the parks.



Disneyland Hotel Paris Superior room. All images courtesy Disneyland Paris

Deluxe rooms will be the same size but also offer an illuminated animated canopy above the bed as well as access to the Deluxe Lounge. A breakfast buffet and themed Tea Time treats also are included with these rooms.



Deluxe room

The Castle Club rooms will be slightly larger than the Deluxe rooms, at 454 square feet, and will include access to the Castle Club Lounge, as well as a daily character breakfast and private lift to Disneyland Park. Those amenities also are included with stays in the hotel's suites, which may be booked by calling +33 1 60 30 60 53 from 4:30am to 2:30pm Eastern Time on Mondays through Fridays and until 1pm ET on Saturdays.



There will be three, 968-square-foot Sleeping Beauty Suites,



As well as three Cinderella Suites,



And four 645-square-foot Rapunzel suites.



There will be three, 968-square-foot Frozen Suites,



As well as three Beauty and the Beast Signature Suites.



The 1,248-square-foot Beauty and the Beast-themed Princely Suite will feature baroque decor in its bedroom and lounge.



The 2,217-square-foot Frozen-themed Royal Suite will feature a bedroom, living room, bathroom, kitchen and dining room "all decorated with a flurry of ice magic," and a balcony overlooking Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The hotel's lobby will feature a Bohemian crystal chandelier representing Disneyland Paris' Sleeping Beauty Castle as well as a duo of comedians leading sing-alongs and telling royal tales.

Paris' Disneyland Hotel will offer The Royal Banquet buffet restaurant for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with Mickey and Minnie and character guests joining at lunch and dinner. Inspired by the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles, La Table de Lumière will offer table service French cuisine, accompanied by Belle and her Prince, Aurora and Philip, or Tiana and Naveen. The Fleur de Lys Bar will offer views of the hotel's Fantasia Gardens as well as bar service and an afternoon tea.

The hotel also will offer the Disneyland Hotel Spa by Clarins and Health Club, and a Royal Kids Club with storytelling and dress-up and photo opportunities.

