Take a first look at Britain's tallest and fastest roller coaster

We've got our first look at Britain's tallest and fastest roller coaster, which opens next year.

Thorpe Park is sharing the view, along with the name for the new Mack Rides Hypercoaster. Hyperia will top out at 236 feet, with a top speed of 80 miles per hour, when it debuts at the London-area park in 2024.

For our list of all the major new attractions opening in 2024 and beyond, please visit our what's under construction page, where you also can find links to our year-by-year coverage of past attraction openings.

Replies (1)